Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

4 Valley restaurants named on OpenTable’s top 100 list for 2022

PHOENIX — Four restaurants from the Valley and five from Arizona made OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants of 2022 list. Ocean 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, The Henry and Steak 44 of Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona all cracked the list. The restaurant review and reservation service...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map

PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Multi-use surf lagoon project in Mesa adds indoor action sports center

PHOENIX — A surf lagoon and multi-use development project in Mesa recently announced it has added an indoor action sports center as a tenant for the location that is expected to open next year. Cannon Beach, a 37-acre entertainment district that includes a surf lagoon, on-site hotel, gym, shops...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade sets sail Saturday night at Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — A holiday favorite in the Valley returns for another year as the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade takes place at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday night. The parade sets sail at 6 p.m. as boats decked out with holiday lights and other decorations float across the lake at 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway. A fireworks show follows the parade at 8 p.m.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire in Mesa shuts down portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday

PHOENIX — A large fire in Mesa shut down a portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday morning, authorities said. Country Club Drive was closed from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Mesa Police Department. The blaze also resulted in both directions of...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix awarded $1M federal grant for light rail expansion south of downtown

PHOENIX — The Federal Transit Administration announced it is awarding a $1 million grant to Phoenix for the South-Central/Downtown Hub light rail extension project. The grant is funded by FTA’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Community plan, which awarded approximately $13.1 million in funding to 19 projects across 14 states.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa on Saturday. Conrad Ayran Gabriel stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in his gray 2002 Toyota Camry Solara...
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake plans $3M wrongful death suit

PHOENIX — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake earlier this year while police watched is planning to file a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for the mother of Sean Bickings of filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, with the Tempe City Clerk’s Office last month.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash left one man dead and another person seriously injured, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of the collision around 2 a.m. near Maryland and 43rd avenues and found the driver of one vehicle with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police seek information about hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

PHOENIX — Police are asking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday night in west Phoenix. The collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police arrest suspect accused of killing owner of shoe repair shop

PHOENIX — Mesa police have arrested a suspect accused of killing the owner of a local shoe repair shop earlier this week. Lynell Brosier, 65, was arrested Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on first-degree murder and other felony charges in the death of 58-year-old Jesus Fabian De La Rosa, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

