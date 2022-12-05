Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it’s worth it
Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems. In mid-December, Buck & Rider will open its second location on the border of Phoenix and Scottsdale, near the corner...
KTAR.com
4 Valley restaurants named on OpenTable’s top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX — Four restaurants from the Valley and five from Arizona made OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants of 2022 list. Ocean 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, The Henry and Steak 44 of Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona all cracked the list. The restaurant review and reservation service...
KTAR.com
Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map
PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
KTAR.com
Multi-use surf lagoon project in Mesa adds indoor action sports center
PHOENIX — A surf lagoon and multi-use development project in Mesa recently announced it has added an indoor action sports center as a tenant for the location that is expected to open next year. Cannon Beach, a 37-acre entertainment district that includes a surf lagoon, on-site hotel, gym, shops...
KTAR.com
Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade sets sail Saturday night at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — A holiday favorite in the Valley returns for another year as the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade takes place at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday night. The parade sets sail at 6 p.m. as boats decked out with holiday lights and other decorations float across the lake at 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway. A fireworks show follows the parade at 8 p.m.
KTAR.com
Fire in Mesa shuts down portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday
PHOENIX — A large fire in Mesa shut down a portion of Country Club Drive on Saturday morning, authorities said. Country Club Drive was closed from 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Mesa Police Department. The blaze also resulted in both directions of...
KTAR.com
Phoenix awarded $1M federal grant for light rail expansion south of downtown
PHOENIX — The Federal Transit Administration announced it is awarding a $1 million grant to Phoenix for the South-Central/Downtown Hub light rail extension project. The grant is funded by FTA’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Community plan, which awarded approximately $13.1 million in funding to 19 projects across 14 states.
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old man last seen in Maricopa on Saturday. Conrad Ayran Gabriel stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in his gray 2002 Toyota Camry Solara...
KTAR.com
Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake plans $3M wrongful death suit
PHOENIX — The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake earlier this year while police watched is planning to file a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for the mother of Sean Bickings of filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, with the Tempe City Clerk’s Office last month.
KTAR.com
Cold temperatures expected early in the week following Sunday evening rainstorm
PHOENIX — After a rather sunny weekend, temperatures could drop to below freezing across most of Arizona early in the week following a storm expected to hit on Sunday evening. Rain chances increase to 90% at night, with precipitation amounts between .1 and .25 inches possible, according to the...
KTAR.com
Man arrested after Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash left one man dead and another person seriously injured, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of the collision around 2 a.m. near Maryland and 43rd avenues and found the driver of one vehicle with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seek information about hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PHOENIX — Police are asking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday night in west Phoenix. The collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday morning.
KTAR.com
Mesa police arrest suspect accused of killing owner of shoe repair shop
PHOENIX — Mesa police have arrested a suspect accused of killing the owner of a local shoe repair shop earlier this week. Lynell Brosier, 65, was arrested Friday night at 5:30 p.m. on first-degree murder and other felony charges in the death of 58-year-old Jesus Fabian De La Rosa, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
KTAR.com
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake files election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor in the Nov. 8 election, filed an election lawsuit Friday after losing to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Lake claims in the civil suit that the number of “illegal votes” cast in the election outnumbered Hobbs’ 17,117-vote margin...
KTAR.com
Republican Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh files another election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh filed another election lawsuit Friday, asking for the recount of his race to be slowed and for voters who didn’t have their provisional ballots counted to have another opportunity. The suit, filed in the Superior Court for Mohave County,...
Comments / 0