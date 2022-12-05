Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dial-a-Carol continues holiday tradition at U of I
People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.
WCIA
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
Interact Club hosts coat drive in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Interact Club at Champaign Centennial High School hosted a coat drive on Saturday to prepare the community for the winter months. They are partnering with the Champaign Park District and Habitat for Humanity to make sure that everyone in need has a coat to keep them warm. “This is honestly […]
Crisis Nursery in Urbana holds holiday shop
Toys stretched across many tables at the New Orpheum Theatre. This was the first year the event was held at this site, but the event has been going on for decades.
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
Tolono railroad club showcases model trains
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Midwest Central Model Railroad Club set up shop at the Tolono Public Library to showcase model trains on Sunday. It’s something they’ve done for years to teach the community about model trains and let them watch how they work. One of the organizers says it takes several hours to set […]
Light display on Candlestick Lane in Urbana open to public
The tradition started over 50 years ago. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and look at holiday decorations.
WCIA
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center
The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
Urbana’s Spanish Dual Language program put on hold
At last week's meeting, board members decided to keep the program in place. They say too many things would need to be decided to move forward at this time.
Illini Hillel Chapter working to raise $10 million in endowment funding
The celebration kicks off this week at a global assembly. Members from a majority of its 850 campuses from around the world are attending a conference in Dallas.
Champaign woman shares Christmas tree family tradition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – For decades Susan Vanschoyck has had the privilege of carrying on a family tradition. The tradition of her family’s 1950’s aluminum Christmas tree. This year, Susan decided she didn’t want to keep the tree all to herself. So, she asked her assisted living facility, Evergreen Place, if she could have a […]
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Complete lack of leadership”
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 164 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 74-59 loss to Penn State, just four days after the Illini took down No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden, head coach Brad Underwood calls out his team for its “lack of leadership.” Hear from Underwood, who voiced his […]
Salvation Army’s red kettle stolen in Savoy
Randall Summit says the Savoy location usually collects between $400 and $500 dollars a day. The situation is not stopping them from continuing their mission this holiday season.
Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
Three displaced after Charleston apartment fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are out of a place to stay after their Charleston apartment caught fire Friday morning. Chief Steve Bennett said the fire happened around 8:20 a.m. at 1136 West Hayes Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of an apartment in the four-unit building and […]
Sitkowski to end playing career at bowl game, several Illini weighing opt-out decisions
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski will suit up in his last college football game at the ReliaQuest Bowl. Illini head coach Bret Bielema said the fifth-year player will not return to the roster next season as a player but hinted he may join the coaching staff, possibly as a grad assistant. “Ironically no,” […]
Chase Brown, Devon Witherspoon win Illinois football MVP awards during team banquet
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No surprise, Chase Brown is the Illinois Football Most Valuable Player and Devon Witherspoon is the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. The awards were handed out Saturday night at the iHotel during the team’s annual banquet. Brown is coming off a historic season leading the Illini offense as the nation’s second leading […]
Champaign County rated ‘high’ COVID risk as respiratory viruses rise
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health experts are saying that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, leading to changes in mask recommendations for Champaign County. The CDC and IDPH listed 74 of Illinois’ 102 counties as having an elevated level of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 29 of […]
Village of Woodland under a boil order
WOODLAND, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Woodland has been placed under a boil order until further notice. Mayor Ricky Grosvenor says due to a major malfunction with a switcher, they needed to shut the water down and drain the main water tank. Grosvenor says they are rebuilding the water pressure and refilling the tank. […]
Penn State blows out No. 17 Illinois in front of sold out State Farm Center crowd
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The letdown came quick for Illinois basketball. Following its biggest win of the season against No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, the 17-ranked Illini sleepwalked their way into a 74-59 blowout loss against Penn State in front of a sold out State Farm Center crowd Saturday morning. The Nittany […]
Comments / 0