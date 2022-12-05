ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

'A gift of safety': Kindergarteners across Florida to receive free Child ID kit

TAMPA, Fla. - Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that free Child ID kits will be distributed to the parents of every kindergarten student in Florida. According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children go missing each year in the US – one every 40 seconds. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said more than 25,000 incidences of missing children were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

USF student from Ukraine will graduate this winter

The University of South Florida will graduate its next class this semester. The students have overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for one marketing major, he will also carry his home country's fighting spirit across the stage.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Race car driver exposes Pepin Academy students to world of possibilities

TAMPA, Fla. - Pepin Academy students with a need for speed get first-hand experience with race cars thanks to a special partnership. When Steve Conti, an auto shop instructor at Pepin Academy needed a trailer he reached out to Right Trailers, not knowing it would be the beginning of a big partnership.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Avoiding holiday hazards: Tips on how to keep your Christmas merry and bright at home

TAMPA, Fla. - It's the season to light up the holidays, but with decorating and hosting Christmas parties, fire officials say there should be an abundance of caution. According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 790 home structure fires per year that began with decorations – and that figure excludes Christmas trees. On average, those fires cause one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries, and $13 million in direct property damage per year.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Port Tampa Bay bounces back after pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - Port Tampa Bay is about to break a record of having seven ships come in and out over five days. The port hasn’t seen that many ships within that short timeframe in its history. "You’re looking at about 14,000 passengers switching out during that time, so...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Former Polk County firefighter arrested after falsifying timecard to make extra money, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County firefighter resigned his position after being arrested for grand theft and fraud. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on September 13, 28-year-old Lance Taylor Dunn accessed his online employee payroll information and added his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift he did not work and was paid for that unworked shift.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 killed in motorcycle crash

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday. Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. at Maritime Blvd. The roadway was shut down for several hours on Saturday while police investigated, but has since reopened.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Indian Rocks Christian School coach beats cancer to return to sidelines

LARGO, Fla. - Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, Mark Buchanan is there for his football players and students. "I'm just a football coach at a small Christian school," joked Buchanan. Buchanan was first hired as the head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian School in...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Polk deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Lakeland man Saturday morning and fled. Deputies say they were called to US 98 near Innovation Drive around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a person laying on the east shoulder of US 98. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
LAKELAND, FL

