TAMPA, Fla. - It's the season to light up the holidays, but with decorating and hosting Christmas parties, fire officials say there should be an abundance of caution. According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 790 home structure fires per year that began with decorations – and that figure excludes Christmas trees. On average, those fires cause one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries, and $13 million in direct property damage per year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO