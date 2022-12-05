Read full article on original website
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
CMA honors Winter’s legacy with ‘Rescue Days’ on the anniversary of her rescue
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Marine Aquarium held its annual rescue days this weekend to give the community a chance to learn about the animals it has saved and meet with a variety of rescue groups. Brittany Baldrica has a decade of working with marine animals under her belt and has...
'Flight to the North Pole' program brings joy to more than 150 kids with terminal illnesses, disabilities
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inside the headquarters of Feld Entertainment in Palmetto, more than 150 kids had the opportunity to meet and receive gifts from Santa. Instead of arriving via reindeers and sleigh, Santa arrived riding the monster truck "Megaladon." Santa and the monster truck were part of the 37th annual...
'A gift of safety': Kindergarteners across Florida to receive free Child ID kit
TAMPA, Fla. - Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that free Child ID kits will be distributed to the parents of every kindergarten student in Florida. According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children go missing each year in the US – one every 40 seconds. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said more than 25,000 incidences of missing children were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies in 2021.
Manatee County inmates show off green thumb with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
USF student from Ukraine will graduate this winter
The University of South Florida will graduate its next class this semester. The students have overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for one marketing major, he will also carry his home country's fighting spirit across the stage.
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
Race car driver exposes Pepin Academy students to world of possibilities
TAMPA, Fla. - Pepin Academy students with a need for speed get first-hand experience with race cars thanks to a special partnership. When Steve Conti, an auto shop instructor at Pepin Academy needed a trailer he reached out to Right Trailers, not knowing it would be the beginning of a big partnership.
Avoiding holiday hazards: Tips on how to keep your Christmas merry and bright at home
TAMPA, Fla. - It's the season to light up the holidays, but with decorating and hosting Christmas parties, fire officials say there should be an abundance of caution. According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 790 home structure fires per year that began with decorations – and that figure excludes Christmas trees. On average, those fires cause one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries, and $13 million in direct property damage per year.
Pinellas County ups red tide response with high concentrations found on beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Health Department issued a health alert Friday for the beaches, because of red tide. Samples from the county Thursday found high concentrations of the red tide organism, karenia brevis, at Pass-a-Grille and on Treasure Island. A county spokesperson said they also found low...
Port Tampa Bay bounces back after pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - Port Tampa Bay is about to break a record of having seven ships come in and out over five days. The port hasn’t seen that many ships within that short timeframe in its history. "You’re looking at about 14,000 passengers switching out during that time, so...
Former Polk County firefighter arrested after falsifying timecard to make extra money, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County firefighter resigned his position after being arrested for grand theft and fraud. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on September 13, 28-year-old Lance Taylor Dunn accessed his online employee payroll information and added his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift he did not work and was paid for that unworked shift.
TPD: 1 killed in motorcycle crash
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday. Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. at Maritime Blvd. The roadway was shut down for several hours on Saturday while police investigated, but has since reopened.
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Indian Rocks Christian School coach beats cancer to return to sidelines
LARGO, Fla. - Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, Mark Buchanan is there for his football players and students. "I'm just a football coach at a small Christian school," joked Buchanan. Buchanan was first hired as the head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian School in...
PICTURES: Florida couple photobombed by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch
Amy Vargo and Kevin Cohen were posing in front of the St. Augustine Castillo de San Marcos when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket photobombed the newlywed's photo shoot during its launch. The couple got married last week in North Carolina, but with both of them being from Tampa, they wanted...
Polk deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Lakeland man Saturday morning and fled. Deputies say they were called to US 98 near Innovation Drive around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a person laying on the east shoulder of US 98. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Florida lawmaker resigns after being accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID business loans
From March 2022: DeSantis signs Parental Rights in Education Act. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education Act" into law during a visit to Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill. The bill bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for young public-school students. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -...
