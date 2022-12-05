Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Cole County man charged with involuntary manslaughter posts bond
COLE COUNTY - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend posted bond Friday, after appearing virtually for his scheduled arraignment. Joshua Wilbers, 23, was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to online court records. Wilbers was arrested after MU student Hallie Phillips, 20, was accidentally shot early Sunday, Nov. 28.
KOMU
Police identify Columbia man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night
In a release, police say officers responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. "Officers arrived on scene and immediately began providing medical assistance to an adult male victim, later identified as Mr. Estrada, until EMS arrived," a news release said. CPD said Estrada died at...
KOMU
2 inmates escape Cass County jail Monday evening, authorities say
HARRISONVILLE — Two inmates escaped from the jail at the Cass County Sheriff's Office Monday evening, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. Cass County Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service believe the individuals left the area at the time and are conducting an investigation to locate them. Sergio...
KOMU
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
KOMU
Victim dies after Monday night shooting in Columbia; suspect charged with murder
COLUMBIA - The victim in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia has died, the Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday. A suspect has been charged in connection to the killing. Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m....
KOMU
One man dies after pedestrian-vehicle crash on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night. The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m. Once Columbia police officers got to the scene, they started CPR but the victim died from the injuries caused...
KOMU
Remains of Osage Beach man found in wooded area in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in Saline Valley Wednesday. The body of 58-year-old Ralph Toby Pannier will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, the sheriff's office said. Officials said they responded to the Saline...
KOMU
Judge allows motion to join trials for two teenagers charged in killing of 15-year-old girl
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers charged in the February killing of a 15-year-old girl appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a motion to combine trials. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford and Tavan Williams-Patrick are each charged with second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
KOMU
One person injured in north Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shooting in north Columbia Monday night. The Columbia Police Department said officers arrived to the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. First aid was applied to the victim before EMS came and transported...
KOMU
Jackson County to pay $5.3 million for age discrimination
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County will pay $5.3 million to a former sheriff's deputy who alleged he was fired because of his age and health conditions. The county legislature voted Monday to settle the lawsuit filed by Doug Caster, who was fired in December 2015. Caster alleged...
KOMU
Versailles man arrested after leading Morgan County deputies on chase
VERSAILLES — The Morgan County's Sheriffs Office said deputies arrested a Versailles man Saturday after a miles-long car chase in a stolen vehicle. Richard Rhea, 40, was arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest. At the time of the arrest, Rhea was on probation/parole for burglary and stealing, according to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
KOMU
Troopers search for driver who left scene of Route B crash
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an unidentified driver left the scene of a crash on Route B Wednesday night. Troopers are currently looking for a male driver of a Jeep. It is unknown what model or color. The patrol said the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m....
KOMU
MU says marijuana is still prohibited on campus despite passage of Amendment 3
COLUMBIA − The use of marijuana becomes legal in Missouri for those 21 and older Thursday, but possession and use of marijuana on any UM System campus remains prohibited due to federal law. In an email to students, faculty and staff Wednesday, the UM System said it will continue...
KOMU
ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any library material from school libraries after it is challenged. Under the current policy of the Independence School District, a library material is removed until a committee...
KOMU
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 8
One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night. The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m. The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the crash. CPD is withholding all identifying information of the victim until his family...
KOMU
Camdenton man charged with DWI after fatal motorcycle crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camdenton man faces felony charges after he was involved in a fatal crash Friday night. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with driving while intoxicated - resulting in the death of another and two counts of DWI - resulting in serious physical injury. The crash happened Friday...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, December 7
Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learning. MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior...
KOMU
Boone County health department to distribute Narcan at educational event
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Overdose Response Coalition and the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services are hosting an event Thursday to educate the public on opioid overdose deaths. On Thursday, Dec. 8, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at PHHS, there will be a demonstration of how...
KOMU
Jefferson City councilman files to run for mayor as election filing period begins
JEFFERSON CITY - Election filing for Jefferson City offices began Tuesday at 8 a.m. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. One city mayor – citywide (four-year terms) One municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms) One city prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms) One...
