Adam's has all kind of questionable dealings/ activities...perhaps pre election would have been time to have expose...he's mayor now..dipping and sliding
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His PropertyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams fined for rat infestation on his own property
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is known for his crusade against rats, is fighting a fine for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn properties. The mayor called in to a hearing Tuesday to appeal the claim, which was brought about after a health inspector found rat droppings at his Brooklyn townhouse. The $300 fine was imposed after Adams ignored an initial summons, according to the New York Times.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried
“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
JetBlue passenger held a razor blade to the neck of woman next to him while she was watching a movie, prosecutors say
The man was charged with Carrying a Weapon on an Aircraft and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon after the New York to Utah flight.
Woman claims she pays just $350 in rent for New York apartment
A New York woman has revealed that she pays $350 a month for her downtown Manhattan apartment after having lived in the building since childhood. Food industry worker Akasha was visited by YouTuber Caleb Simpson in her large rent-controlled studio apartment. Akasha’s aunt and uncle lived in the home before her, and she lived on the same floor when she grew up. “We moved here in the early ‘90s. We moved across the hall, and my aunt moved here, and she lived here for two decades,” she said in the video. Akasha moved into the home when they moved...
A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase
A Biden administration official has been charged with felony theft and is facing prison time. Sam Brinton was accused of stealing a mother's Vera Bradley suitcase from an airport in Minnesota. Brinton works at the US Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. A Biden administration official has been charged...
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway
Police are searching for the woman who repeatedly punched a mother and her daughter in the face on a subway train.
Jeffrey Epstein's 'sumptuous' 18-room apartment in Paris has been sold for more than $10 million, report says
Jeffrey Epstein's 7,965 square-foot apartment in Paris has been bought by a Bulgarian business figure for about $10.5 million, Bloomberg reported.
A Local Mexican Restaurant Chain Shutters Multiple Locations — And More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. At least 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Harvey Weinstein lets out a belly laugh at LA rape trial as his attorney ridicules victim
Pretty soon, we’ll know how well Team Harvey’s woman-hating arguments played in one Los Angeles courtroom, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
New York State Police Say This Man Stole $500 Worth Of Groceries
One New York Man decided to give himself a super discount on his groceries, by walking out of the store with a cart full of unpaid food. New York State Police are searching for the man in the photos below. The incident happened on October 5, 2022, just before 9...
Jack Smith, special counsel named in the Trump investigations, has ties to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The newly-appointed special counsel selected to oversee the pair of criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has previous ties to the borough. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that Jack...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Teacher Secretly Recorded Colleagues in School Bathroom: Lawsuit
Seventeen New York teachers who say they were unknowingly recorded by a hidden camera planted in a bathroom by an ex co-worker have sued their former colleague and the school for doing little to prevent the invasive crime. The teachers, who work at Sand Creek Middle School in Colonie, a...
