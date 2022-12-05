ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2d ago

Adam's has all kind of questionable dealings/ activities...perhaps pre election would have been time to have expose...he's mayor now..dipping and sliding

AOL Corp

NYC Mayor Eric Adams fined for rat infestation on his own property

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is known for his crusade against rats, is fighting a fine for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn properties. The mayor called in to a hearing Tuesday to appeal the claim, which was brought about after a health inspector found rat droppings at his Brooklyn townhouse. The $300 fine was imposed after Adams ignored an initial summons, according to the New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coingeek.com

Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried

“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman claims she pays just $350 in rent for New York apartment

A New York woman has revealed that she pays $350 a month for her downtown Manhattan apartment after having lived in the building since childhood. Food industry worker Akasha was visited by YouTuber Caleb Simpson in her large rent-controlled studio apartment. Akasha’s aunt and uncle lived in the home before her, and she lived on the same floor when she grew up. “We moved here in the early ‘90s. We moved across the hall, and my aunt moved here, and she lived here for two decades,” she said in the video. Akasha moved into the home when they moved...
MANHATTAN, KS
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
blavity.com

Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate

A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Eater

A Local Mexican Restaurant Chain Shutters Multiple Locations — And More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. At least 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

