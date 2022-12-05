ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

GENE LYONS: As Trump melts down, DeSantis may get burned

This week’s new vocabulary word is “decompensate.” Psychiatrists use it to describe mentally ill people who are totally losing their ... well, acting like former President Trump: having Nazis over for dinner and then demanding that the Constitution be set aside and that he be reinstated, presumably for life.
TOM PURCELL: Even our dogs are lying to us

My dog Thurber has been lying to me. It only figures, because it’s impossible to avoid mistruths these days. We just exited a miserable election cycle in which truth-stretching, name-calling and vote-pandering were all in high gear — and inescapable. Our politicians in both major parties really know how to lie.

