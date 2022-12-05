ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima

LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Adopt a Stocking: Family forged by fire starts new life

LIMA — “Starting over” can mean many things, whether it is taking a new job, starting a new relationship or moving to a new community. For Charlotte, starting over means building a new life from the ground up with next to no possessions to her name. The...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years

LYONS, Ohio — After 85 years in business, Doyle Welding Inc. closed its doors to the place Steve Gillespie and his family have made a staple in the Lyons community for generations. On Saturday, to celebrate the long-running business, Gillespie and his family were the Grand Marshalls of the...
LYONS, OH
continentalenews.com

Christmas Walk @ Fresh Encounter Woods

Fresh Encounter Woods would like to invite you and your family out on December 9th,10th , 16th, 17th, and 18th from 6:30-8:30 to see our spectacular light display. Bring your family out and walk the trails that are decked out with Christmas lights. The cost is free though we do have a donation box that helps us add more for next year. They even synchronized to the music! Your family can come in the Eagles Nest and get some hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies. Then also get a picture with our big tree. If you have never been to Fresh Encounter Woods come and see what we have to offer for you, your family, Church, or group. Look forward to seeing you there. Located at 20700 Road 48, Grover Hill, OH 45849.
GROVER HILL, OH
WIFR

Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

5K memorial held for Ben and Max Morrissey

Runners and walkers begin a 5K held Sunday Dec. 4 at Starr Elementary School, Oregon. The event was organized as a benefit by the friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers who perished in the refinery fire. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Morrissey Children's Trust. Over 500 people signed up for the race. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
OREGON, OH
wbrc.com

CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

20-year-old mother remembered after devastating car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier. It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up. WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
