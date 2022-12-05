Fresh Encounter Woods would like to invite you and your family out on December 9th,10th , 16th, 17th, and 18th from 6:30-8:30 to see our spectacular light display. Bring your family out and walk the trails that are decked out with Christmas lights. The cost is free though we do have a donation box that helps us add more for next year. They even synchronized to the music! Your family can come in the Eagles Nest and get some hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies. Then also get a picture with our big tree. If you have never been to Fresh Encounter Woods come and see what we have to offer for you, your family, Church, or group. Look forward to seeing you there. Located at 20700 Road 48, Grover Hill, OH 45849.

GROVER HILL, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO