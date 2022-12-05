Read full article on original website
Judge unseals docs in past case of gay bar shooting suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday unsealed a bomb threat case that showed the suspect in the Colorado gay nightclub shooting threatened to become the “next mass killer” more than a year before the attack that killed five people. Anderson Lee Aldrich’s statements in...
Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators...
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
Two new winter storms head this way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin
BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
More snow headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An approaching storm could stir the air just enough on Thursday that we see a little more sunshine in the afternoon following the morning low clouds and fog. But, any sunshine will quickly transition to increasing clouds as an active storm track will usher in periods of snow starting tomorrow night and it will continue through Friday morning, Please note the Winter Weather Advisory above. This first storm will bring about 1-3” of snow to the Treasure Valley. There could be a little more snow in the foothills. By midday Friday, the mountains could easily see up to 8” of new snow. The Friday morning commute should be slippery.
Corbin has 20, Robert Morris beats Central Michigan 71-66
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Josh Corbin had 20 points in Robert Morris’ 71-66 win against Central Michigan on Wednesday night. Corbin shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Colonials (4-6). Kahliel Spear added 18 points while going 7 of 14 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 15 rebounds and seven assists. Enoch Cheeks recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
