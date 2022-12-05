Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
England vs. France live score: 2022 World Cup updates, scores, bracket, FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming
These two heavyweights meet as a World Cup semifinals spot against Morocco awaits. The final spot in the World Cup semifinals will be determined in a clash of titans between England and France. In a match fit to be a World Cup final, two of the best performing teams in the tournament so far will meet but only one can advance to face an upstart Moroccan team in the final four.
English is picking up brilliant new words from around the world – and that’s a gift
Who owns the English language? The answer to this question is no longer as straightforward as “the English”. According to the latest figures from the British Council, English is “spoken at a useful level” by about 1.75 billion people. Counted among this vast anglophone population are not only the hundreds of millions who speak English as a first language, but also the hundreds of millions more who speak it as a second or foreign language in different parts of the world.
Comments / 0