ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Darby and the Dead’ on Hulu, an Uneven Teen Comedy About a Supernatural Medium and Her Dead Cheerleader Frenemy

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Darby and the Dead (now on Hulu) is a supernatural teen dark comedy – or superteendarcom if you’re into the whole brevity thing – about a high-schooler who’s an honest-to-garsh medium, capable of chatting with ghosts and all that. It co-stars Riele Downs and Auli’i Carvalho, something I didn’t think would be legal, considering the former is a veteran of Nickelodeon productions (Henry Danger and some holiday specials), and the latter a veteran of Disney productions (Moana and The Little Mermaid Live!). I guess Mickey Mouse comes out ahead here since the movie landed on the Disney-owned Hulu, but will you come out ahead here if you watch it? Ehh… I have my doubts.

DARBY AND THE DEAD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Darby sees – how does that line go? – people who used to be alive but aren’t alive anymore? Close enough. She also can talk to us and look at us, the movie watchers out here watching her movie. Why can she do this? Well, when she was seven, she and her mother were swept under by an ocean current; Darby drowned and was revived, but her mom didn’t make it. After coming to, she could see and speak to dead folks who didn’t cross over to the other side; she calls them “deados.” I think this high concept implies that we, the movie watchers out here watching her movie, are dead, and I don’t know how I feel about that. Now, Darby is a teenage high-school social outcast dressed all in black who spends her Friday nights commingling with ghosts, helping them with their “unfinished business” before they complete their journey into the afterlife, and I think that implies that we, the movie watchers out here watching her movie, have “unfinished business.” My primary “unfinished business” at the moment is trying to convince myself not to turn the movie off.

Anyway. There are other characters in this movie I need to identify. Derek Luke has so close to nothing to do here as Darby’s dad, the only way he’d have less to do is if he wasn’t in it at all. Tony Danza plays a sweet, grandfatherly-type ghost who’s waiting for his wife Linda to die so they can cross over together; he and Darby play chess, and have the following exchange: “They took Linda to hospice.” “That’s great news!” Fulfilling the old decrepit cliche regarding social dynamics in high school, there are Barbied-up cheerleader Mean Girls who sideways-glance and wrinkle their noses at people like Darby, but they’re updated to the new decrepit cliche in that they exist to take dozens of selfies a day and collect social media followers. Their leader is Capri (Cravalho), who was friends with Darby pre-I-see-people-who-used-to-be-alive-but-aren’t-alive-anymore, but they’re rivals now. It’s sort of worth noting that Capri is dating sensitive singer-songwriter hunk James (Asher Angel), and Darby’s love interest is the new kid Alex (Chosen Jacobs), who wears the mascot costume of the corporate doughnut retailer paying to advertise in the school.

The Plot starts to Happen when Capri accidentally kills herself via an alt-Clue board game scenario: Electrocution, with a flat iron hair straightener, in the locker room. Darby and the other Mean Girls even witness it. In any other world, one without witty asides to the camera or overbaked TeenNick pilot concepts, such a gruesome occurrence would be traumatic. But this is a black comedy, and therefore a cruel and disturbing universe, since Capri’s ghost can now continue to torment Darby, and compel her to assist in her “unfinished business,” namely, making sure Capri’s birthday ultrabash soldiers on, as an ultrabash memorial service, so everyone remembers her forever as the most popular girl in school. This cockamamie scheme gets even cockamamier when Capri gives Darby a popularity makeover – trendy wardrobe, demeanor adjustment, etc. – to assist her in convincing everyone to follow through with the party. This requires Darby to join the cheer squad and try not to let the grieving James fall in love with her. CHAOS REIGNS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450pMC_0jYO2qVz00
Photo: Hulu

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Darby is less tantalizing in execution than its Mean Girls-meets-The Sixth Sense elevator pitch sounds. Exploding-teen saga Spontaneous is much better at this brand of dark comedy, and manages to find resonant allegory in its bleak concept.

Performance Worth Watching: Carvalho and Downs are undoubtedly charismatic actors who undoubtedly deserve better material than this, which is undoubtedly uneven.

Memorable Dialogue: The Tony Danza ghost gives Capri a pep talk: “You’re so young and whip-smart, you have your whole death in front of you!”

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: There’s a lot of STUFF going on in/with Darby and the Dead, and very little of it engages us in a meaningful fashion. I liked how the Danza character looks upon teenage drama with patient bemusement. I liked Darby’s neo-goth-girl sensibilities and supernatural Veronica Mars-isms. I liked an all-too-brief moment in which Darby and James have an earnest discussion about grief. I liked Cravalho’s energy, despite her being slightly miscast as a narcissistic bully. The film has its moments.

But this handful of positives leaves so much to dislike: Very few movies can pull off direct-address-to-the-camera Fleabagisms; most, like Darby, should sump the idea into the sewer, because it’s a proven scientimific fact that too much meta- causes taint rash. Its sub-Mean Girls dialogue clunks instead of crackles (“Cross my heart and hope to die – again,” “The theme is Coachella, not Stagecoach,” “You cannot be friends with a doughnut – it’s social suicide”). It flat-notes the black comedy, as if it’s not fully committed to the bit. It shoehorns in romance, montages, a big speech in front of a crowd and other such perfunctory junk, as if it was threatened with a fat fine for not adhering to teen-movie cliches. And it concludes with a confused message about Darby’s individual personhood that might be considered satirical if you’re being overly generous, or might be considered a sloppy mess if you’re being perfectly reasonable. Credit the film for taking a stab at being a dark comedy underscored with sweet intentions, which is a tricky tightrope to walk; too bad it doesn’t come close to pulling it off.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Our Call: SKIP IT. Darby and the Dead’s script needs another pass or two to make it fully functional.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com.

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ Trailer Reintroduces the ’90s TV Psychic

Every media personality from the ’90s needs a streaming documentary, and Miss Cleo has conjured up her own. The first trailer for “Call Me Miss Cleo,” an HBO Max original documentary, was released on Thursday. Born Youree Dell Harris, Miss Cleo was the main spokesperson for Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service for people seeking the advice of psychics. Through television infomercials, Harris built up a cult following from 1997 to 2003 across the United States, before the company was charged by the Federal Trade Commission with deceptive advertising, billing, and collection practices. Harris left Psychic Readers Network and continued to...
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 6

Firefly Lane and its wigs, big glasses, horny talk, and confusing timelines are holding steady at No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 Shows chart for Tuesday, Dec. 6, half a week after Part 1 of Season 2 premiered. It can't beat Wednesday, Netflix's commercially goth megahit that's breaking streaming records. Over on the movies chart, Bullet Train is still at No. 1, followed by the Norwegian creature feature Troll. There was hardly any movement on either chart, but the comedy 21 Jump Street joined the movies list at No. 9.
CNET

Finished '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Just finished 1899? I have a quick suggestion. Watch Dark -- for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
OK! Magazine

Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired

Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another beloved show after just one season

Netflix has now cancelled one of its most highly rated horror shows because it did not see the same level of success as contenders like The Watcher, Dahmer, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and more. This scoop comes from The Wrap who corroborates that The Midnight Club ruled...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30

As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
IndieWire

‘The Mean One’ Review: A Killer Grinch Bores You to Death in an Unauthorized Slasher Parody of Dr. Seuss

Dr. Seuss’ children’s story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has likely withstood the test of time because of its simple yet effective message: The Christmas season has more to do with community than material items. There’s also its eponymous villain, whose grouchy “Bah! Humbug!” spirit in the face of borderline-oppressive seasonal cheer is as understandable as his eventual redemption. The fable has been adapted to the big and small screen numerous times, from the lovely 1966 animated TV film directed by Chuck Jones to Ron Howard’s misbegotten eyesore starring Jim Carrey as a live-action Grinch. The source material’s bare plot...
AdWeek

Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon

Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
ComicBook

Batwheels Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

The DC animated series Batwheels is getting a second life, with Warner Bros. Animation giving it a surprising renewal amid the reshuffling of animation at Warner Bros. Discovery. Batwheels is a preschool series that takes place in the DC Universe and features a group of sentient super vehicles that help the Batman Family protect Gotham City. Batwheels holds the distinction of being Cartoon Network's #1 original preschool series with boys ages 2-5 this year and is the #1 original preschool show on HBO Max. The renewal comes after the announcement that Cartoon Network Studios is merging with Warner Bros. Animation.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Burning Patience’ on Netflix, A Tale of Epistolary Love Featuring Poet Pablo Neruda

”I like it when you’re quiet,” reads the first line of a famous love poem by Pablo Neruda that will be familiar to anyone who made it to AP Spanish in high school. The writer, depicted in Netflix original Burning Patience, certainly had unique thoughts about what makes for passionate romance. In this unconventional love story set against the backdrop of political instability in Chile, his theory of the case gets quite the trial by fire.
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Slammed as “Racist” After Season 22 Semifinals: “The Producers Should Be Embarrassed”

The Voice is being accused of racism and favoring “young, white, country male singers” after the results of this season’s semi-finals were revealed, which were determined by a public vote. Anticipation grew Monday (Dec. 5) and Tuesday (Dec. 6) night during the NBC competition’s two-part semifinal, which saw the eight remaining performers competing to advance to the final round. It was revealed that Blake Shelton‘s three contestants — Bryce Leatherwood, bodie and Brayden Lape — plus Camila Cabello‘s contestant Morgan Myles were marked “safe” by viewers, per USA Today, leaving John Legend’s three performers — Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona...
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore’s Reaction to ‘Grow Old With You’ in ‘The Wedding Singer’ Was Real, Adam Sandler Says He “Wasn’t Allowed” to Sing It to Her Sooner

Drew Barrymore welcomed her “cinematic soulmate” Adam Sandler onto today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where the two revealed some fun facts while reminiscing about their time working on classic rom-coms like The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates. During the “Drewber” segment, Barrymore picked Sandler...
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘Troll’ Ending Explained: What That End Credits Scene Could Mean For ‘Troll 2’ Sequel

Troll on Netflix is a new 2022 Norwegian monster movie that is essentially Godzilla meets The Iron Giant meets Norwegian troll mythology. And it’s exactly as silly and awesome as it sounds. Directed by Roar Uthaug, with a screenplay by Espen Aukan, Troll borrows heavily from the many monster movies that have come before it. But it also weaves in themes of Norwegian folklore, making it far more magical and anti-Christian than your typical American “big monster go steppy” movie. At a breezy 101 minutes, it’s the perfect movie to watch on a Friday night with a beer or two, while you...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Remark About Female-Led Action Movies: “It Came Out Wrong”

Jennifer Lawrence has clarified remarks she made in a video interview with Viola Davis as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which she said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Lawrence said, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who...
Decider.com

Decider.com

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy