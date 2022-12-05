Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Spending Christmas Time In Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022:. A chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
City of Los Alamitos adopts 2022 California Building Standards Codes
The City of Los Alamitos has adopted the 2022 California Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, Existing Building, Fire, Historical Building, Energy, Residential, and Green Building Code, along with the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code and the 2021 International Pool and Spa Safety Code. The State of California adopts a set of...
Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary
This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County now available
The 28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education and safety of the County’s children. The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:. Good Health:...
You’re invited to help clean the beach in Seal Beach
Save Our Beach is organizing a beach cleanup on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Seal Beach. Meet at the First Street parking lot (15 First Street) in Seal Beach. Please pre-register!. Save Our Beach will provide:. garden gloves. pickers. bags. free parking (please ask!) VANS...
Hialeah Hottie goes back-to-back on opening dat of the Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos Race Course
Five weeks removed from a maiden victory at Santa Anita, Hialeah Hottie repeated, defeating five other 2-year-old fillies in the $33,500 feature Friday, opening day of the Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The daughter of Sharp Azteca out of the Unbridled’s Song mare Melody Girl led throughout in her...
Undefeated Cast Member stretches out in Soviet Problem
Perfect in two starts for owner-breeder George Krikorian and trainer Tim Yakteen, Cast Member will stretch to a mile for the first time in the $100,000-guaranteed Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Restricted to 2-year-old fillies bred or sired in California, the Soviet Problem attracted five entrants. Part of...
Top Ten Stories for December 04 through December 10
Top Ten Stories for December 04 through December 10 include Leisure World bicycle theft, Long Beach homicide, and food Distribution. Top Ten Stories for December 04 through December 10 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic...
12 Christmas wish list items to help make holidays merry and bright for formerly homeless individuals
Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
Enjoy a music and shopping-filled Holidaze with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band!
Come check out 4th Street’s Annual Holiday Market in Long Beach on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11am to 4pm for a day full of holiday fun! Don’t miss Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band’s (Holiday Style) performance of holiday favorites with Tropical, Reggae, Latin, Rock’n and Caribbean Grooves from 12pm to 2pm. The lineup consists of international award-winning Gregg Young on Guitar and Vocals, Austin Bach on Keys and Grammy award-winning Tiki Pasillas on Percussion and BLT (beats, loops, and tracks).
Seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17
Seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17. Wind advisory in effect from December 11, 4 a.m. PST until December 11, 6 p.m. PST. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 11 through December 17. Sunday: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High...
