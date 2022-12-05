Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucbjournal.com
Last CRMC Health Talks set for Tuesday
Pictured above – Dr. Robert Parham will speak at the last Health Talks of 2022. “Kidney stones are a big problem in this area”. Cookeville – Prostate cancer, incontinence and kidney stones are just some of the many issues urologists can treat. Learn about the symptoms of all these issues, and available treatment options, during the next Health Talks, set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon on Zoom.
ucbjournal.com
Drake’s to open location in Cookeville
Restaurant and bar is expanding reach over the next quarter. Cookeville – Drake’s plans to open a location in Cookeville very soon. The plans presented to the City of Cookeville show the new restaurant will be located next to Panda Express in the Shoppes at Eagle Point. The...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Tennessee Oncology Creating Hub for Outpatient Cancer Care
NASHVILLE - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey has...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
ucbjournal.com
TDOT awards multimodal access grant to Gainesboro
Successful projects support needs of pedestrians, transit users. Upper Cumberland – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) recently announced multimodal access grant awards to two communities within the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) region: Gainesboro and Hartsville-Trousdale County. Both awards will fund the design and construction of new sidewalks.
ucbjournal.com
The Real Estate Collective launching auction division
Full service real estate firm looks to offer clients every avenue to get their property sold. Cookeville – When property hits the market, the goal is to get as many eyes on it as possible. Just like everything else, the more window shoppers and eyeballs seeing the product, the more potential buyers.
ucbjournal.com
Dogwood hosts ‘Winter Watercolor” class
Students will leave with understanding of watercolor techniques. Crossville – Judy Bloom is back at the Dogwood Exchange to teach a serene winter watercolor class on Tuesday, December 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bloom will lead students through the process, and they will leave with an understanding of various watercolor techniques; wet on wet, wet on dry, masking, layering color and the use of common household items to create texture.
ucbjournal.com
Dunn donates to Algood Elementary
Pictured above – Jared Dunn presents check to Laura Brown. Cookeville – COUNTRY Financial Representative Jared Dunn donated $1,500 to Algood Elementary as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used for $100 Visa gift cards for teacher of the month. The November teacher...
ucbjournal.com
Wright named Caney Fork Farm director
Former director Zach Wolf returns to Hudson Valley. Carthage – Caney Fork Farms announced Asher Wright has joined the farm and soil carbon research center as Farm Director, effective October 2022. Wright will succeed Zach Wolf, who served as Farm Director for four years and has returned to the...
ucbjournal.com
Ralph’s celebrates 60 years in business
Pictured above – Sandy McDonald cuts a ribbon to celebrate 60 years in the community. Cookeville – From time to time you meet people from out of state that know nothing about Cookeville, but they know Ralph’s Donuts. Over the past 60 years, Ralph’s has become a calling card for Cookeville. People come from all over to grab a dozen and head back from which they came.
ucbjournal.com
Deadrick Law sets up shop in Livingston
Firm “where enduring values meets trusted representation”. Livingston – Deadrick Law, a firm that focuses primarily on real estate law and real estate closings, recently held a ribbon cutting in Livingston. According to the firm’s website, “Deaderick Law Firm is where enduring values meets trusted representation. We’re here...
wgnsradio.com
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment
Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
uppercumberlandreporter.com
BREAKING: Livingston Names Houser New Football Coach
The Livingston Academy Wildcats have their new head football coach, as Matthan Houser will take over the reigns in 2023. This comes on the heels of LA’s second consecutive 0-10 season, which led to the resignation of former coach Dale Flatt on Nov. 9. Houser’s former coaching experience includes...
ucbjournal.com
WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade
Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Schools closed for the week
Grundy County Schools will remain closed the remainder of the week. On Dec. 6, the decision to close schools was made by Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley. The high incidence of illness in the community prompted the decision to suspend classes for the week. There have been numerous cases of the flu, a stomach virus, RSV and strep throat which have affected not only the student population, but faculty and staff as well.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
Comments / 1