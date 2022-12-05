Pictured above – Sandy McDonald cuts a ribbon to celebrate 60 years in the community. Cookeville – From time to time you meet people from out of state that know nothing about Cookeville, but they know Ralph’s Donuts. Over the past 60 years, Ralph’s has become a calling card for Cookeville. People come from all over to grab a dozen and head back from which they came.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO