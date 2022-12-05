On Saturday, community members partnered for a gun buyback event, urging people to give over their guns for a good cause voluntarily. The event is hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, and they collected 207 total guns on Saturday. That included 18 assault weapons and 90 semi-automatic handguns or rifles. The goal is to take as many unneeded guns off the streets as possible.

