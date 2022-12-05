Mothers Against Drunk Driving has started its annual campaign to kick off a safe 2022 holiday season and celebrate 35 years of the designated driver. MADD encourages everyone to show their commitment to keeping themselves and our communities safe by displaying a MADD “Tie One On for Safety” red ribbon or magnetic decal on their vehicles and by always choosing a non-drinking, unimpaired driver, according to a news release from the group. To learn more about Tie One On for Safety and pick up your red ribbon, stop by the MADD New Mexico office at 3411 Candelaria Road NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, or visit madd.org/NM to learn more.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO