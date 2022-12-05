Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
rrobserver.com
Calm winded weekend, Monday night snow a possibility
Today and into the weekend will be sunny and calm winded with average temperatures in the 50s. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Warmer this weekend. Winter storm to bring much colder temps next week with accumulating snow mainly mountains and W Monday and Monday night.”. That’s right, central New...
rrobserver.com
Bernalillo County seeks artists for iconic work on its flagship building
BERNALILLO COUNTY – The Bernalillo County Arts Board invites artists and artist teams to submit qualifications for an innovative, signature work of public art for Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square, the home of Bernalillo County government offices. The selected artist or team will create an architecturally integrated piece responsive...
rrobserver.com
MADD runs anti-DWI campaign with red ribbons, free Uber rides
Mothers Against Drunk Driving has started its annual campaign to kick off a safe 2022 holiday season and celebrate 35 years of the designated driver. MADD encourages everyone to show their commitment to keeping themselves and our communities safe by displaying a MADD “Tie One On for Safety” red ribbon or magnetic decal on their vehicles and by always choosing a non-drinking, unimpaired driver, according to a news release from the group. To learn more about Tie One On for Safety and pick up your red ribbon, stop by the MADD New Mexico office at 3411 Candelaria Road NE, Suite B, Albuquerque, or visit madd.org/NM to learn more.
rrobserver.com
Storm boys fall in OT; first loss of 2022-23 season
Although coach Sean Jimenez probably wasn’t expecting an undefeated season, Saturday’s overtime loss to West Mesa could have gone the other way — if the Storm had been better at the foul line. Daniel Steverson, who sank his first 18 foul shots of the season,just missed a nearly half-court shot that would have sent the game into a second OT. (Herron photo)
rrobserver.com
PNM events helps residents struggling with electricity bills
PNM will host a free assistance event in Albuquerque on Monday to help residential customers pay electricity bills. HelpNM, PNM and the NM Home Fund have joined forces to help customers struggling to pay their utility bills get assistance before the holidays. PNM customers may be able to receive assistance from three programs, maximizing the amount of financial assistance.
rrobserver.com
Suspect in RRHS threat identified by police
The Rio Rancho Police Department has identified a suspect in the threats of violence recently directed toward Rio Rancho High School. “All threats of violence against human life are taken seriously by the Rio Rancho Police Department,” Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy said. According to RRPD, a male juvenile was identified,...
rrobserver.com
Legislators want more CTE and support for law enforcement, less crime
Holding criminals accountable, supporting law enforcement and boosting Career-Technical Education rank high among hot topics for the upcoming legislative session, local lawmakers said during a round-table discussion Wednesday. The 60-day session is scheduled to start Jan. 17. District 40 state Sen. Craig Brandt, District 44 state Rep. Kathleen Cates, District...
Comments / 1