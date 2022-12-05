ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nicki Collins
6d ago

They lost me after being with them for 27 years. When I called to cancel them I asked them how I need to send back their equipment and they said your equipment is old you can throw them away..I held onto them because I dont trust them and sure enough I get a letter requesting it back and if I didn't they would charge me for it..I am glad my gut told me not to trust them..so if they tell you to throw yours away you better hang onto it for awhile to make sure they don't ask for it back and then try to charge you for it..I think they are just trying to get that last dollar from you.

Matt Spirko
5d ago

They lost me three years ago. They keep jacking up the rates and offering nothing in return to existing subscribers. The service sucks. Switch to streaming.

brandon
6d ago

them 2 year contracts are from the dinosaur ages and a main reason everyone is leaving or won't even consider them.

