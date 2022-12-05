Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (November 28–December 3)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 28–Dec. 3 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 12th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic football: Tallied 213 all-purpose yards, including a 64-yard fumble return for a score along with a rushing touchdown, in Kennedy Catholic’s 4A title game loss to Lake Stevens.

Damian Aalona, Yelm football: Connected on 16 of 27 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns against Eastside Catholic, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Tre Smith on a successful flea-flicker.

Dylan Allred, Royal football: Completed 16 of 26 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns to help the Knights pull away from Mount Baker in the 1A title game to claim yet another crown. Also rushed for another 84 yards and a score.

Karsen Denault, Napavine football: Made the third phase of the game count with a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second half that put the Tigers up for good over Okanogan in the 2B title game. Also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Marcques George, Mount Baker football: The Mountaineers’ workhorse gave it everything in the 1A title game, rushing for 243 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns against Royal.

Brant Heppner, Lynden football: Went 15-of-21 passing for 176 yards, completing three fourth-down passes on the Lions’ go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter to go with three 1-yard rushing scores.

Benen Lawler, North Kitsap football: Got the Vikings back in the 2A state title game with two rushing touchdowns (4,, 1 yards) as well as a 5-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter in loss to Lynden.

Riley Lidey, Liberty Bell football: The dual-threat quarterback passed for 163 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 97 yards and a score and had three pass breakups and eight tackles on defense in the Mountain Lions' win over Neah Bay in the 1B title game.

Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens football: Limar rushed for a game-high 185 yards on 33 carries for one touchdown in the Class 4A championship to help the Vikings earn their first state title in program history.

Adria Lincoln, Monroe girls basketball: The senior guard broke the school's single-game records for points (43), field goals made (17) and rebounds (26) in a season-opening non-league win over Ingraham. She also registered double-doubles against Oak Harbor and Lincoln of Seattle.

Remington Paz, Liberty Bell football: Had a 3-yard rushing touchdown and 93-yard interception return for a touchdown to start the third quarter in Liberty Bell’s 50-12 dominant victory over Neah Bay in the 1B championship. He finished with 204 all-purpose yards and also had a couple tackles for loss.

Kyler Ronquillo, Yelm football: Other than his touchdown heard around the state at this point, Ronquillo tallied 196 all-purpose yards in the Class 3A championship to get Yelm past Eastside Catholic.

Johnny Swartsel, Okanogan football: The Bulldogs' big fullback was the team's offense in the 2B title game, rushing 25 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns, including a 63-yard score to open the game.