A guide to The Telfar Bag and Choosing the Best One for Your Lifestyle
A guide to The Telfar Bag and Choosing the Best One for Your Lifestyle. The Telfar bag was first produced in 2014. It didn’t become an instant success at the time but is today one of the hottest products among luxury accessories, with a global reach stretching from the US to Singapore and beyond.
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection
Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy. Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
Jimmy Choo and Timberland Collaborate on NYC-Inspired Capsule Collection
Jimmy Choo and Timberland are back with another collaboration on an exclusive capsule collection. Following the success of their previous partnership in 2020, this collection is unsurprisingly inspired by New York City and features Timberland’s iconic Original Yellow Bootä. This classic is re-imagined by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi, who worked alongside New York-based designer Shanel Campbell.
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
These Best Selling Sam Edelman Flats Are on Sale at Nordstrom for up to 41% Off Select Colors
Ballet flats are the unsung hero of the footwear world. While they’ve never gone out of style, and we doubt they ever will, their presence within the realm of trends does ebb and flow. During seasons where we might see less ballet flats on runways and celebrities, we also...
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance Brace for Winter With New Boot Collab
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance’s ongoing partnership continues this month with a new footwear release that’s geared towards the colder seasons. The New York City-based fashion label has announced on its release calendar that three collaborative New Balance Rainer boots will hit retail in mid-December. The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainer boots will come in three colorways including in brown, charcoal, and tan makeups. The silhouette features a mid-cut construction on the upper and is equipped with premium...
Florence Gives Boudoir Style A ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week, Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots
Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
Kristin Cavallari Is Travel-Ready in Leggings and Nikes
Kirstin Cavallari packed her things and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story yesterday. The social media personality dressed in cozy clothes for a quick trip to Miami for her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party. With a rolling suitcase by her side and chunky multicolored sneakers on her feet, Cavallari was ready to travel. The Uncommon James owner posed in black seemingly stretchy high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside a plain cropped tank. Over top her tee, Cavallari wore a faux-fuzzy black cardigan that upped the comfort factor, keeping the “Laguna Beach” reality star bundled up for her trip to warmer...
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
Rihanna Looks Gorgeous in a Sheer Gown and Gold Body Jewelry
Rihanna brought her enviable date night style to Miami. The superstar has spent the past few days attending Art Basel, and she was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky during the final night of the event. The couple were photographed outside of Carbone in South Beach, where the "Lift Me Up" singer wore a stylish spin on body jewelry.
Rosario Dawson Bundles Up in Wool Coat & Booties for ‘Impact Dick Gregory’ Screening
Rosario Dawson layered up as she attended the special screening of “Impact Dick Gregory” at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London on Dec. 7. The “Men In Black II” actress wore a black fitted turtleneck which she paired with a dark gray wool coat that featured black buttons. She added black tights to the look and accessorized with diamond hoops and a black fedora. Dawson kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style opting for a minimal makeup look with a bare lip. To complete her look, the actress slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The leather shoes featured an almond toe...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Florence Pugh Turned Heads In a Completely Backless, Red-Hot Valentino Gown
Florence Pugh is undoubtedly the ‘It’ actress of the moment, but her talents and grace go far beyond the silver screen. On December 5, the Don’t Worry Darling star attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. There, she stunned the masses in a custom Valentino gown by Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, who would go on to win designer of the year that same night.
