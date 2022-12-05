Read full article on original website
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin
Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
Best Cruise Lines For 2023: Top 5 Vacations At Sea Most Recommended By Experts
Whether its a quick weekend gateway or a trip around the world, cruises are a great way to spend a vacation. The best cruises have something for everyone and are always looking to meet the needs of their diverse travelers. You’ve read the blogs, heard from experienced cruisers, and maybe even picked up the latest travel magazine, but everyone’s idea of the “perfect cruise” may leave you wondering what the best cruise lines really are.
A New Sandals Resort Is Opening In The Caribbean Next Spring — Here’s Where
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Reservations can now be made for Sandals resort in Jamaica. The long-wished-for return of Sandals Dunn’s River is May 24, 2023. The opening marks the introduction of this adults-only resort in the all-inclusive company.
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Black & White Turtleneck & Suede Slingback Heels
Nicky Hilton was spotted strolling through New York today. The fashion designer dressed in cozy cold weather clothes and chic black footwear. On her travels through NoHo, Hilton wore a white and black striped turtleneck made out of a chunky knit. All bundled up, the native New Yorker traversed the city streets in plain black trousers and an oversized tan coat on top, layering up to fight the powerful chill in the air. Hilton went undercover in large black sunnies and gathered her blond tresses into an updo parted to one side. As for accessories, she wore a black and white bag...
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over 'feeding frenzy'
Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries launched Thursday and criticised Britain's royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana. Several British newspapers said the couple had declared "war" on the royal family, which said Thursday that no family members had been approached to comment for the docuseries.
Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022
If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
The Resplendent Mansions of India’s Chettinad
With ornate mansions dating back to the early 19th century, Chettinad is an architectural lover’s oasis. India’s Chettinad is the most surprising part of Tamil Nadu. Deep in the arid interiors of the southern Indian state, it is the land of the Chettiars, who in the early years of the 19th century had sailed the seas with British fleets to Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Burma and established a powerful banking and trading network.
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
You can buy an entire 100-island archipelago in Bali
Are you the kind of person who thinks owning just one island is just that bit too cliché? After all, every respectable billionaire has their own island. What you might be after is something a bit bigger – an entire archipelago, perhaps. If that sounds like you (and,...
Cruise Ships with Best Crew to Passenger Ratio: Major Cruise Lines Compared
Customer service is one of the most important factors of your cruise vacation. No one wants to wait in long lines at the customer service desk or walk around trying to find a crew member to help with something. The more crew members available for each passenger the smoother a cruise will be.
A Special Getaway on Lake Como
Where better to spend three indulgent nights than in the largest suite on Lake Como: the 2,700-square-foot Bellini, inside the newly opened Passalacqua. The 18th-century mansion was reborn as a hotel earlier this year under the auspices of Grand Hotel Tremezzo CEO Valentina de Santis. When you do emerge from the suite, which is named after the composer who once played the piano here, this package (designed exclusively for Robb Report readers) includes private tours of both the nearby Villa del Balbianello, famed for its terraced gardens and spotlighted in Casino Royale, and the lake itself on Passalacqua’s own boat. Then...
New Cruise Line Debuting in 2023 Releases Ship’s First Itineraries
Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group that is debuting next year, has released the itineraries for their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I. EXPLORA I will be the first of six cruise ships from Explora Journeys and will set sail for the first time on July 17, 2023. The 15 night inaugural cruise will depart from Southampton and visit 12 ports and four countries.
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
Bali Made the 2020 ‘No List.’ But Now It’s Bouncing Back Better Than Ever
Like everywhere, the pandemic hit the Indonesian tourist destination hard. But with relaxed borders, a renewed spirit, and renovated properties, the island is finally ready to see you again. If U.S. President Joe Biden had stopped by Michael Ellis Taylor’s restaurant, Los Jefes Tequila Bar + Kitchen, during his mid-November...
Renting Below Deck’s lavish St David yacht for a week could burn a hole in your pocket
Below Deck season 10 features St David, the biggest yacht on the show yet. Here’s a look at how much it costs to rent the cruiser for a week. The new season of Below Deck began on November 21 and it already has fans hooked. The third episode – The Muff-Truff Experience – aired on December 5 and featured a fair amount of drama among the 2022 cast.
