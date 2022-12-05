Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coming to the Neighborhood: Stubbys
Renowned family-owned and operated Nantucket staple is making its first mainland debut in the heart of the city in the Seaport District. Loved by a die-hard following of locals and island tourists alike, Stubbys offers a unique, classic menu covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night bites. Customers will find a...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Contemporary Colonial on the Coast of Duxbury
Cool, crisp colors and light-filled rooms make this home a special find, as does its heated saltwater pool. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,695,000. Size: 6,523 square feet. Bedrooms: 7. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. This coastal...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home in East Falmouth sells for $1.4 million
300 Committee Land T Inc acquired the property at 13 Thomas B Landers Road, East Falmouth, from Edwin P Est Zylinski on Nov. 8, 2022, for $1,400,000 which works out to $607 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 129,944 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in East Sandwich: $1.3 million for a four-bedroom home
Patrick Mulroy and Kerry Mulroy bought the property at 94 Salt Marsh Road, East Sandwich, from Marsh Invs Llc Salt on Nov. 10, 2022. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $1,440 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,106 square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells for $2.8 million in Provincetown
Thomas Kirdahy bought the property at 160 Bradford Street, Provincetown, from James M Trosino and Alan Robert Trosino on Nov. 8, 2022, for $2,825,000 which works out to $1,133 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on a 5,881-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single-family house in Mashpee sells for $2.2 million
Prescott White and Adam Eckart acquired the property at 31 Fiddler Crab Lane, Mashpee, from Dubin Ret Nancy on Nov. 9, 2022, for $2,150,000 which works out to $1,139 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Mattapoisett Inn’s New Porch Is the Long-Awaited Talk of the Town
Change comes slowly in Mattapoisett. It practically took an act of Congress to get a drive-thru OK'd for the town's Dunkin'. Yup, the wheels of time turn slowly here at the home of Salty the Seahorse. But that's what residents like about it in the seaside community. Luckily, Nils Johnson...
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod Mall seeking possible redevelopment with housing and a new hotel
With the closure of retail stores and a changing economy, Barnstable town officials gave the owners of the Cape Cod Mall a hearty endorsement to pursue the development of housing and possibly a hotel at the large Hyannis property. The Barnstable Town Council approved a request to rezone the 65-acre...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Taunton, MA
Thanks to the settlers from England, Taunton was incorporated as a simple town in 1639. It’s often called the “Silver City” because of its massive contribution to the silver industry starting from the 19th century. Besides that industry, the city also succeeded in manufacturing ventures such as...
millburysutton.com
Ashlynn Snow from 110 Grill named Star of the Industry
RANDOLPH — The Massachusetts Restaurant Association hosted its annual Stars of the Industry Awards Gala at Lombardo’s Meetings & Occasions in Randolph. One of the biggest industry nights of the year, this event recognizes the best restaurant and hospitality talent in the state of Massachusetts. The event allows...
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Acapesket Road. Live wires were down in the roadway prompting the closure of Acapesket Road south of Irene Ave. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Nearly 1,000 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Line crews were enroute to the scene to make repairs.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
capecod.com
Town of Eastham holds Emergency Management Exercise
EASTHAM – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Town of Eastham held an Emergency Management Exercise at the Eastham Public Library. The event, which was organized by the Eastham Police, Fire, and DPW Departments, consisted of a mock winter storm scenario including snow, winds, flooding and power outages. Eastham staff walked through a simulated response and discussed how each department could contribute resources to help improve and navigate the emergency situation. “The key to successfully managing any emergency response and offering our residents the best possible services during time of need is preparation and planning,” stated Eastham Police Chief Adam Bohannon. Approximately 40 Town of Eastham staff members participated in the drill including Town Management and Select Board Members. “The level of participation by town staff and elected officials shows how dedicated this town is to taking care of its residents during times of need,” said Chief Bohannon. “It was very humbling to see how many staff members attended and were eager to participate.”
capecod.com
New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze
WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
capecod.com
Vineyard Wind Projects Impact Several Hyannis Roadways
HYANNIS – Work for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project will impact several roadways in Hyannis through Friday. From 7:30 am to 4 pm, work will cause one lane closures for both Independence Drive and Attacks Lane, with one lane open in each direction. Roads will also be closed...
NECN
Truck Goes Off Bridge and Into River in Plymouth
A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
