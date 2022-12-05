Read full article on original website
OpEd: Beyond the Invisible Bubble
It was 38 years ago when the small town of Sherman became the City of West Hollywood. Valerie Terigno was elected to the first city council and became the first out lesbian mayor in the United States. One year later she was convicted of embezzlement and misappropriating $9,000 of federal grant funds. A new city stumbling out of the womb selected a young John Heilman as its second mayor in 1986. Over the next 30+ years John Heilman would steer West Hollywood toward becoming the thriving urban village it is today. The Camelot years.
Council says goodbye to John D’Amico, Lindsey Horvath
West Hollywood City Council bid a heartfelt farewell to councilmembers John D’Amico and Lindsey Horvath at their meeting Monday night, with tributes pouring in from community members and colleagues alike. Horvath was sworn in earlier in the day to her new role as County Supervisor, while D’Amico begins a...
Encore coming for historic rock-n-roll hotspot on the Sunset Strip
The Sunset Strip’s rock-n-roll reputation will get a jolt of life early next year from a new club and concert venue coming to a storied site in West Hollywood. Construction is under way on the yet-to-be-named club at 9039 Sunset Blvd., formerly the 1 Oak Hotel near the Sunset/Doheny intersection, across the street from the Edition.
Having a Riot on the Sunset Strip
There could be a great movie made about the 1966 Sunset Strip riots but the low-budget quickie “Riot on the Sunset Strip” isn’t it. This melodramatic drive-in cheapie was designed to attract the lucrative teen market with lurid posters and bands like the Standells and the Chocolate Watchband while pandering to the fears of parents nervous about being outnumbered by hoards of teenage Baby Boomers.
OPINION | Voting, volunteering strengthen democracy
I volunteered to work on a campaign for the first time this year. It was challenging. It was exhausting. It was like having a second job. And it was the most rewarding experience I’ve had in years. Voting is the most important thing we can do for our democracy....
Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community are soaring in L.A. County
Hate crimes are at their highest level in almost 20 years, a new report from the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations reveals. Hate crimes leapt from 641 in 2020 to 786 in 2021, a staggering 23 percent increase that’s the largest on record since 2002. More hate crimes...
Multi-stall gender-neutral bathrooms will be required in WeHo starting Jan. 1
West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a zone text amendment that will require all multi-stall restroom facilities in new development and major remodels in commercial spaces to be gender-neutral. Staff will conduct more community engagement before addressing public parks and other city facilities. Despite some worries in the public regarding...
Horvath poaches West Hollywood’s Economic Development Director for her L.A. County staff
Hello – My last day as a City of West Hollywood employee was Friday, December 2nd. As of Monday, December 5th, I work for Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, and can be reached at jleonard@bos.lacounty.gov. The following City of West Hollywood employees can be contacted for the...
State Sen. Ben Allen sworn in
After receiving more than two-thirds of all votes cast in the November 8 election for the new 24th Senate District, Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) was sworn into office today at the Capitol. Both houses of the California Legislature kicked off the 2023-2024 legislative session with organizational votes and family celebrations. Legislators will be in recess until January 5.
The Conservatory is closing
The Conservatory is closing down, employees confirmed Wednesday. The popular restaurant and cafe across from City Hall opened in 2018 and has since become a fixture of the neighborhood. Conservatory is scheduled to close by Jan. 1. They sent out the following press release:. Conservatory West Hollywood (www.conservatoryweho.com) will be...
Heilman holds on as final votes trickle in
John Heilman (3,915) held on to third place in the vote count released Tuesday for the WeHo City Council elections, with Chelsea Byers (3,953) remaining in a distant second place behind Mayor Lauren Meister (6,059). Zekiah Wright (3,897), however, could still overtake Heilman as the count draws to a close.
Help WeHo honor devoted advocates of the LGBTQ+ community
The City of West Hollywood is gathering nominations for its 2023 Rainbow Key Awards. The City’s Rainbow Key Awards recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Nominations may be submitted electronically through the City’s website at www.weho.org/rainbowkey. Nomination forms are due by Tuesday, January 31,...
Deputies search for armed man who was at The Abbey
A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
DEC. 17: WeHo’s Winter Wonderland
The City of West Hollywood will host its inaugural Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The highlight of this event is the transformation of West Hollywood Park into a picturesque Winter...
UpClose: David Reid, longtime AIDS advocate
Hi David, welcome to WEHOville. You have been a passionate promoter of Worlds AIDS Day. So thank you for all you do. First off, you live just outside the WeHo boundaries but are a passionate community member. Tell us about your history in West Hollywood. On July 20, 1984 I...
Behind the scenes at WeHo’s 38th birthday party
Photos and notes from the reception celebrating the 38th anniversary of West Hollywood’s founding, held inside the Aquatic and Recreation Center on Tuesday night. ● There was cake, but this was no birthday party. It was a Serious Affair to mark West Hollywood’s upward trajectory and convince the public of good job performance by its top dogs.
Rick Zbur plans to open assembly district office in WeHo, hire Robert Oliver
State Assemblymember-elect Rick Zbur will open a district office in West Hollywood and has hired Public Safety Commissioner Robert Oliver as the office’s District Director, according to sources close to the official. Zbur, the executive director of Equality California, was elected in November to represent California’s 51st District, which...
PHOTOS: Sheriff’s deputies bring bellicose man down from roof
About a dozen officers with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department were sent to deal with a man who refused to come down from the roof of a home Friday near Santa Monica Blvd. and Huntley Drive in West Hollywood. This major operation also required a small team of firefighters...
This week in WeHo (Nov. 28-Dec. 3)
8:00 AM West Hollywood Day: Community Meet & Greet. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Day: State of the Community Reception & 38th Birthday Celebration. 2:00 PM SPECIAL MEETING: Senior Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. 6:00 PM Virtual Neighborhood Meeting for 8950 Beverly Boulevard. Thursday, December 1. 6:00 PM World AIDS Day STORIES...
WeHo lauds Senate for protecting same-sex marriages
The City of West Hollywood applauds the United States Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would mandate federal recognition for marriage equality for same-sex couples and interracial couples. The bill was approved by the Senate in a 61-to-36 bipartisan vote. It will now return to the United...
