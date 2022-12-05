ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

OpEd: Beyond the Invisible Bubble

It was 38 years ago when the small town of Sherman became the City of West Hollywood. Valerie Terigno was elected to the first city council and became the first out lesbian mayor in the United States. One year later she was convicted of embezzlement and misappropriating $9,000 of federal grant funds. A new city stumbling out of the womb selected a young John Heilman as its second mayor in 1986. Over the next 30+ years John Heilman would steer West Hollywood toward becoming the thriving urban village it is today. The Camelot years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Having a Riot on the Sunset Strip

There could be a great movie made about the 1966 Sunset Strip riots but the low-budget quickie “Riot on the Sunset Strip” isn’t it. This melodramatic drive-in cheapie was designed to attract the lucrative teen market with lurid posters and bands like the Standells and the Chocolate Watchband while pandering to the fears of parents nervous about being outnumbered by hoards of teenage Baby Boomers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

State Sen. Ben Allen sworn in

After receiving more than two-thirds of all votes cast in the November 8 election for the new 24th Senate District, Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) was sworn into office today at the Capitol. Both houses of the California Legislature kicked off the 2023-2024 legislative session with organizational votes and family celebrations. Legislators will be in recess until January 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHOville.com

The Conservatory is closing

The Conservatory is closing down, employees confirmed Wednesday. The popular restaurant and cafe across from City Hall opened in 2018 and has since become a fixture of the neighborhood. Conservatory is scheduled to close by Jan. 1. They sent out the following press release:. Conservatory West Hollywood (www.conservatoryweho.com) will be...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Heilman holds on as final votes trickle in

John Heilman (3,915) held on to third place in the vote count released Tuesday for the WeHo City Council elections, with Chelsea Byers (3,953) remaining in a distant second place behind Mayor Lauren Meister (6,059). Zekiah Wright (3,897), however, could still overtake Heilman as the count draws to a close.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Help WeHo honor devoted advocates of the LGBTQ+ community

The City of West Hollywood is gathering nominations for its 2023 Rainbow Key Awards. The City’s Rainbow Key Awards recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Nominations may be submitted electronically through the City’s website at www.weho.org/rainbowkey. Nomination forms are due by Tuesday, January 31,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Deputies search for armed man who was at The Abbey

A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

DEC. 17: WeHo’s Winter Wonderland

The City of West Hollywood will host its inaugural Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The highlight of this event is the transformation of West Hollywood Park into a picturesque Winter...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

UpClose: David Reid, longtime AIDS advocate

Hi David, welcome to WEHOville. You have been a passionate promoter of Worlds AIDS Day. So thank you for all you do. First off, you live just outside the WeHo boundaries but are a passionate community member. Tell us about your history in West Hollywood. On July 20, 1984 I...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Behind the scenes at WeHo’s 38th birthday party

Photos and notes from the reception celebrating the 38th anniversary of West Hollywood’s founding, held inside the Aquatic and Recreation Center on Tuesday night. ● There was cake, but this was no birthday party. It was a Serious Affair to mark West Hollywood’s upward trajectory and convince the public of good job performance by its top dogs.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo (Nov. 28-Dec. 3)

8:00 AM West Hollywood Day: Community Meet & Greet. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Day: State of the Community Reception & 38th Birthday Celebration. 2:00 PM SPECIAL MEETING: Senior Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. 6:00 PM Virtual Neighborhood Meeting for 8950 Beverly Boulevard. Thursday, December 1. 6:00 PM World AIDS Day STORIES...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo lauds Senate for protecting same-sex marriages

The City of West Hollywood applauds the United States Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would mandate federal recognition for marriage equality for same-sex couples and interracial couples. The bill was approved by the Senate in a 61-to-36 bipartisan vote. It will now return to the United...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy