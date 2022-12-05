ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage

Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
Axios

Dominican Republic's treatment of Haitian migrants draws fire

The Dominican Republic is facing international criticism over its treatment and deportation of Haitian migrants. Driving the news: Dominican authorities expelled more than 60,000 Haitians between August and October, a government spokesperson said in a tweet earlier this month. Over 108,000 Haitians have been deported since the beginning of the...
The Independent

Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition

Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
TheDailyBeast

Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico, according to a report. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC News Wednesday that an arrest warrant for femicide had been issued, but did not name the suspect. “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America,” he said. “It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”Read it at ABC News

Comments / 0

Community Policy