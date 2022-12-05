Read full article on original website
Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage
Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
How a Drug Smuggler Moved Cocaine Around the US and Sent $56 Million to Mexican Cartels
MEXICO CITY — A drug trafficker is going to prison after sending an estimated $56 million back to Mexican cartels, the profits from cocaine that he helped smuggle through a “sophisticated network of warehouses and front companies” around the United States. Luis Eduardo González García, 61, pleaded...
Mexican authorities urge U.S. to tweak travel alerts warning citizens to stay away due to crime, kidnappings
Mexican authorities are hoping that the U.S. will adjust its travel warnings to the country by tweaking the language to make them clearer and avoid generalizing.
Armed gangs massacre Haitians and torch town north of the capital
At least 11 Haitians were massacred by armed gangs in a rural town north of Port-au-Prince, the locality’s interim leader confirmed Thursday.
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande.
Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor
Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
‘This is obscene.’ Haitians angered by babies being sent back after reaching Keys on boat
A group of Florida-bound migrants, including almost 50 children, who reached the Florida Keys in a rickety sailboat from Haiti on Monday, resulting in a frantic federal, state and local rescue effort, have been returned to the Caribbean nation
Mexican Woman Found Dismembered After She Flew To Peru To Meet Her Online Lover
Online dating is a popular way for individuals to find romantic partners successfully. However, women take a major risk when they choose to fly across the globe to meet their lovers face-to-face. Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old woman, flew 3,000 miles to Peru to meet 31-year-old to meet Juan Pablo Jesús...
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Texas drone footage shows heaps of discarded trash and clothing at southern border crossing
Drone footage of a frequent border crossing point along the Rio Grande shows piles of discarded trash and clothing on Thursday in Normandy, Texas.
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Dominican Republic's treatment of Haitian migrants draws fire
The Dominican Republic is facing international criticism over its treatment and deportation of Haitian migrants. Driving the news: Dominican authorities expelled more than 60,000 Haitians between August and October, a government spokesperson said in a tweet earlier this month. Over 108,000 Haitians have been deported since the beginning of the...
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
8 killed in shootout between Mexican soldiers, suspected cartel gunmen near U.S. border
Seven suspected cartel gunmen and one soldier were killed in a shootout Wednesday between the army and gang members in the northern Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said. The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border...
Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition
Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico, according to a report. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC News Wednesday that an arrest warrant for femicide had been issued, but did not name the suspect. “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America,” he said. “It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”Read it at ABC News
5 killed in bar shooting in Mexican resort of Acapulco
Five men were have been gunned down in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco
