FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KETV.com
15-year-old will stand trial in murder of 19-year-old Alon Reed
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Alon Reed sat in court detailing the moments before her son was shot nine times in her home. Alicia Sexton said someone entered, pointed a gun at her and demanded to know where Reed was. She said she told the masked intruder her...
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
iheart.com
Three Hospitalized In North Omaha Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in the hospital after a late night car crash in North Omaha. Police say the crash happened near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Three people suffered serious injuries. No other details have been released.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police: Homes vandalized by rocks, bricks thrown through windows
(Lincoln, NE) -- An investigation is underway after over a dozen rock vandalisms are reported in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say between December 1 and December 5, LPD officers were called out to 16 reports of rock vandalisms. Investigators says with one exception, all occurred in roughly the area of 43rd to 52nd Street / Walker to Cleveland. Police say in all cases either a brick, rock or small chunk of concrete was thrown through a window of a residence causing damage. LPD says total damage is estimated at $5,410.
WOWT
BREAKING: Kansan man wanted in Omaha woman's disappearance arrested abroad
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
iheart.com
Four Omaha Murder Suspects In Court
The next court date will be January 9th for the four men accused of shooting and killing a teenage girl in Omaha. 19-year old Kash Davis, 20-year old Selassie Spencer, 20-year old Latrail Washington, and 19-year old Jarrious Hill are each charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs man sentenced for transporting explosives, injurious intent
OMAHA, Neb. — A council bluffs man has been sentenced in federal court for placing explosives outside an Omaha home. 61-year-old Ricky Wynn was given 24 months in prison for transporting explosive devices with the intent to injure. He will then begin a three-year term of supervised release. Investigators...
Red Oak Police Arrest Man Twice for Public Intoxication
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 36-year-old James Kent Otte of Red Oak twice on the same day for Public Intoxication. Police arrested Otte at 12:12 p.m. and again at 4:00 p.m. with an additional charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities transported Otte to the Montgomery County Jail and held him...
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
iheart.com
Two Adults, Four Kids Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Several people are hurt after being trapped in a house fire in North Omaha. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Vane Street in the Florence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two adults trapped inside the house. The adults suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital along with four kids. Multiple pets also died in the fire. The fire did about $125,000 worth of damage and the cause hasn't been determined.
klkntv.com
Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on South 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out.
25newsnow.com
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
