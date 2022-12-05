Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Mischief maker charged with breaking window at home of deceased Villager
A mischief maker has been charged with breaking a window at the home of a deceased Villager. Ronnie Phillips, 41, is already facing charges after a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. He is facing an additional charge of criminal mischief after a neighbor reported a smashed window at...
villages-news.com
DUI arrest tossed out of court in case of Bad Parking at Sam’s Club
A drunk driving case has been tossed out of court in a situation in which Bad Parking led to the suspect’s arrest at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake. The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case of 51-year-old Leonard Izera Durham of Leesburg, who was arrested June 10 on a charge of driving under the influence.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three suspects who allegedly stole $17,000 worth of jewelry
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals who are suspected of stealing over $17,000 worth of jewelry from the Ocala Antique Mall. On December 2, 2022, two male suspects and a female suspect walked into the Ocala Antique Mall. Once inside, the...
villages-news.com
Former Lady Lake police union official arrested on DUI charge in The Villages
A former Lady Lake police union official was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages. Gregory Wayne House, 59, who previously served as president of the Lady Lake Fraternal Order of Police was trying to get into his vehicle in the wee hours Friday at the Applebee’s restaurant. House was being blocked from entry into his vehicle by the restaurant’s manager. It was apparent House had been drinking. A ride home was arranged for House, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested while riding motorcycle with plate that expired in 2007
A Summerfield man was arrested while riding a motorcycle with a license plate that expired in 2007. Jason Michael Nuss, 43, Summerfield, was riding the motorcycle in the wee hours Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 when he was pulled over for the expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Villager with history of shoplifting arrests lands back behind bars
A Villager with a history of shoplifting arrests has landed back behind bars. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after a judge revoked her bond. The Virginia native was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s...
villages-news.com
Nephew with gun arrested after attempting to take Villager to hospital
A nephew with a gun was arrested after he was found with a gun at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. Justin Todd Shettleroe, 39, of Archer, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Dustin Drive on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from WEC
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores located at the World Equestrian Center. On Wednesday, December 7, an MCSO corporal responded to the World Equestrian Center (WEC) located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue...
75-year-old motorcyclist killed while merging onto I-75 in Pasco County
All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked near Dade City after a crash.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List. Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
WESH
FHP: Woman dies after getting trapped under vehicle in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle crashed on Sunday in Lake County. An ATV was near Orlando North Airpark off of Duda Road when it overturned into a ditch around 4:30 a.m., according to troopers. One of the passengers, a 23-year-old woman, was ejected and...
fox35orlando.com
3 dead, 2 hurt following multi-car crash on SR-44 in Volusia County, troopers say
DELAND, Fla. - Three people died following a car crash involving four vehicles in Deland that happened early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Gray Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on SR 44 collided with the front of a Black Infinity Q50, causing the Tacoma to rotate clockwise while the Infinity traveled to the center of the median.
Lakeland Man Killed In Hit And Run Overnight, Polk County Sheriff Looking For Truck, SUV
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Lakeland man. At around 7:15 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022,
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartments resident arrested on DUI charge after crash
A Lake Sumter Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on County Road 466. Patrick James Smith, 38, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he rear-ended a sport utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A caller who witnessed the crash dialed 911.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
click orlando
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
Comments / 10