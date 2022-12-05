Read full article on original website
'Jeopardy!'s' Ken Jennings mystifies fans with possible involvement in another big TV show
Ken Jennings mystified fans in a Tweet where he claimed to have worked on Amazon Prime's hit show "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power."
Jeopardy! fans moved to tears as beloved player Ryan Long opens up about his traumatic past in new interview
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ryan Long - the Uber driver who won $300K and fans' hearts last June - has opened up like never before. He told his tragedy-filled life story to NPR, leaving people in tears and relating to him even more. Ryan, 37, the Philadelphia-based 16-time Jeopardy! star - stood...
Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'
And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
Amy Schneider describes prep for 'Jeopardy!' run, questions that 'haunt' her, quitting job post-$1.3M win
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider described this week how she prepared for her 40-game winning streak last year.
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Cris Pannullo‘s impressive 21-game winning streak on Jeopardy! has come to an end as he was beaten on Tuesday (December 6) night by professor Andy Tirrell in a nail-biting Final Jeopardy round. But for the show’s bosses it could be good news as the super-champ was busting their budget with his big winnings!
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.
Joe Pesci Reveals He Suffered ‘Serious Burns’ in Iconic ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene
Speaking with People in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Joe Pesci discussed the demands of “slapstick comedy,” which resulted in him sustaining “serious burns” while filming one iconic scene of the film. “It was a nice change of...
‘The Amazing Race’s’ Derek and Claire on their ‘surreal’ win and gamble that ‘paid off the way we wanted it to’
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss hit all the right notes — literally — on “The Amazing Race 34” finale in Nashville. After grabbing the lead at the Roadblock, the couple never relinquished it, even when when things got tight at the final memory task when Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly, caught up. But with their cushion and Derek’s piano skills, they hung on and crossed the finish line first, becoming the second “Big Brother” team to win “The Amazing Race.” Find out how close the finish was and what happened during their mat chat with Phil Keoghan that you...
Jeff Probst addresses his future as Survivor host
Back in 2005, Jeff Probst almost left Survivor. During filming on season 12, Survivor: Panama, the host did not know if he would be snuffing his own torch at the end of that production cycle. Probst had other interests — having written and directed a taut and suspenseful film called...
16 "White Lotus" Fans Share Their Theories For Who Will Die In The Season 2 Finale
"Like Dwight said, the person you medium suspect is it."
In Netflix series, Harry slams press, family, over 'feeding frenzy'
Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries launched Thursday and criticised Britain's royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana. Several British newspapers said the couple had declared "war" on the royal family, which said Thursday that no family members had been approached to comment for the docuseries.
'SNL': Keke Palmer and Cecily Strong Reveal the Secret Behind Soap Opera Fights
Keke Palmer should host Saturday Night Live all the time. Mainly because she was that good as host with musical guest SZA. Palmer took hosting on like a champ and while she used her monologue to announce her pregnancy, she didn't let that stop her from committing completely to every bit they through at her. Which included getting into a fake fight with Cecily Strong.
