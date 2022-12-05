Commissioners say recount of 2020 votes should end election debate

Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — A final vote on the 2020 election recount has been postponed after Lycoming county officials said the public wasn't notified in advance of the meeting.

Lycoming Commissioners approve recount of the 2020 presidential election

Williamsport, Pa. — After months of deliberations, the Lycoming County commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a hand recount of the 2020 election.

Even as commissioners made plans to move forward with the recount, Chairman Scott Metzger said he resented having to defend the integrity of the county's results.

Concerned citizens ask Lycoming Commissioners to approve a full audit of the 2020 elections

Williamsport Pa. — A group of concerned citizens have asked the Lycoming County Commissioners for a full audit of the 2020 elections, as well as the removal of voting machines in future elections.