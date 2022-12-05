Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years, with the current one announcing her resignation. Director Deborah Scroggin said the job is extremely challenging and cited uncertain funding. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appeared before an Oregon House committee to outline those challenges and to appeal for more funds. In 2022, Fagan’s office tracked 220 incidents of false information. She said they often resulted in threats to life and safety, threats to infrastructure or calls for voter intimidation. Molly Woon, a senior advisor to Fagan, was named as interim elections director.
KEYT
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner. The filing alleges the farm illegally manufactured and distributed marijuana. The narcotics bureau says another man was listed as 75% owner of the farm to satisfy state residency requirements for license holders. An attorney for Lin said Saturday that he believes Lin was given bad advice in establishing the operation and is innocent.
KEYT
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis has won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate beat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who has held the seat for nearly 18 years. The five-member commission’s role includes regulating electric utilities, prison telephone rates and telecommunications. The multiparish election stretching from Baton Rouge to New Orleans has received national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race. Climate activists have become focused on the commission in a state with a front-row seat to climate change impacts where thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
KEYT
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An obscure elected position in Louisiana, with possibly major implications, is receiving national attention over climate concerns. Saturday’s runoff for Public Service Commission pits incumbent Lambert Boissiere III against Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate. The race has drawn hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from utility companies and outside political action committees. Over the years, climate activists have become increasingly focused on the commission, which oversees electric utilities and natural gas facilities in a state that has a front row seat to climate change impacts and where tens of thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
KEYT
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.
KEYT
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
KEYT
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
KEYT
American, JetBlue expand deal that US is trying to kill
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue are expanding their partnership in the Northeast even while the government tries to kill the airlines’ agreement. American and JetBlue said Friday they plan to add some new routes in New York and Boston next spring. And they will trade places on New York-to-Atlanta flights, with American dropping that route after JetBlue picks it up. The move comes while a federal judge is deciding the government’s lawsuit to block an American-JetBlue partnership in New York and Boston. The government says the deal reduces competition and will lead to higher fares. The airlines say it will let them improve service in the Northeast. The judge is expected to rule early next year.
KEYT
Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10. State regulators announced Friday that nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, are expected to open by the end of 2023. Additional retailers could follow. Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says more retailers will be opening up over time as they build out their businesses and get state approvals. About 20 states nationwide have approved recreational marijuana sales.
Comments / 0