Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Texans bench Kyle Allen, Davis Mills to start versus Dallas

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will be a backup to Davis Mills in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, per head coach Lovie Smith. Mills will take back over as the starter after Allen was atrocious the past two weeks. He completed 46 of 78 pass attempts for 416 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Allen also lost a fumble and put it on the ground three other times. The quarterback change should be an upgrade for Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks, but the Cowboys are a difficult draw in Week 14.
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Paul back in lineup for Suns after 14-game injury absence

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul is back in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns after missing a month with a sore right heel. The 12-time All-Star guard returned Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team's morning shootaround.
PHOENIX, AZ

