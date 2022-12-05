Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
Texans bench Kyle Allen, Davis Mills to start versus Dallas
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will be a backup to Davis Mills in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, per head coach Lovie Smith. Mills will take back over as the starter after Allen was atrocious the past two weeks. He completed 46 of 78 pass attempts for 416 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Allen also lost a fumble and put it on the ground three other times. The quarterback change should be an upgrade for Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks, but the Cowboys are a difficult draw in Week 14.
Paul back in lineup for Suns after 14-game injury absence
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul is back in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns after missing a month with a sore right heel. The 12-time All-Star guard returned Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team's morning shootaround.
Texans going back to Davis Mills, quarterback to start over Kyle Allen for Week 14 matchup against Cowboys
The Houston Texans did not put in a claim for former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield this week, but they will have a new starting signal-caller when the Texans pay a visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Head coach Lovie Smith announced on Wednesday that the Texans were going back to their original starting quarterback, Davis Mills.
Texans vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: K Kai'mi Fairbairn limited
The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 14 as they prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. Central Time Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans listed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Linebacker Garret Wallow...
