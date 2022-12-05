Given Aaron Rodgers' shaky future with the Green Bay Packers, the organization has a lot to think about when it comes to the fifth-year option of backup QB Jordan Love. Earlier this year, there was talk of potentially sitting Rodgers to see what the Packers have in Love. But according to general manager Brian Gutekunst, the team has seen all they need to see.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO