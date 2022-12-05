ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

Siakam scores 25 points, Raptors rout short-handed Lakers

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed Los Angeles 126-113 on Wednesday night, beating a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James sat out because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Paul back in lineup for Suns after 14-game injury absence

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul is back in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns after missing a month with a sore right heel. The 12-time All-Star guard returned Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team's morning shootaround.
PHOENIX, AZ
Post Register

Braves acquire former All-Star reliever Jiménez from Tigers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves traded for former All-Star reliever Joe Jiménez on Wednesday night, sending two minor leaguers to Detroit to help restock a bullpen now minus Kenley Jansen. The Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-hander Jake Higginbotham. The swap at the winter meetings...
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Mitchell upstages LeBron at home, Cavs down Lakers 116-102

CLEVELAND (AP) — As a kid growing up in New York, Donovan Mitchell idolized LeBron James. On Tuesday night, he upstaged him. Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in James' only visit home this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson’s GF Roasted For Sticking By Him

Jilly Anais is remaining loyal to Deshaun Watson. Deshaun Watson has been an incredibly controversial figure as of late, and for very good reason. He was accused of sexually assaulting upwards of 30 massage therapists around Houston. Additionally, an investigation suggested that Watson saw over 60 masseuses in a two-year period.
HOUSTON, TX

