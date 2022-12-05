Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
NFL Countdown host brought to tears after discussing Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL
THE return of Deshaun Watson remains controversial. The Cleveland Browns quarterback returned from an eleven-game suspension last week, starting his first game since January of 2021 during their 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Watson was handed the suspension by the NFL as a result of an investigation and subsequent...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off
Deshaun Watson's first game back hairnet the Houston Texans had a lot of anticipation. One factor was most expected he'd be rusty. That looks to be true and that's just part of why Watson is ready to put the Texans' game in the past. "I think last week it was...
Post Register
Siakam scores 25 points, Raptors rout short-handed Lakers
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed Los Angeles 126-113 on Wednesday night, beating a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James sat out because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36...
Is there a scenario where Jacoby Brissett should play for the Browns? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were back to work on Wednesday and first up on the to-do list this week is getting Deshaun Watson to look more like Deshaun Watson on the field on Sunday. He looked rusty and played the lowest-rated game of his career against the Texans. Is...
Notre Dame loses one of their 2023 running back commitments
Something had to give, as the Irish just accepted their 27th commitment of the class yesterday when Virginia athlete Brandyn Hillman announced his commitment. It left many, including myself, how many players Marcus Freeman would ultimately sign in the 2023 cycle. Things have a way of working out and that’s...
Will Deshaun Watson and the Browns get things figured out by Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns passing game left a lot to be desired on Sunday when Deshaun Watson played his first game in 700 days. He struggled with his timing and his accuracy and the Browns relied on the defense and special teams to score for them. This week brings...
Post Register
Paul back in lineup for Suns after 14-game injury absence
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul is back in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns after missing a month with a sore right heel. The 12-time All-Star guard returned Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team's morning shootaround.
Post Register
Braves acquire former All-Star reliever Jiménez from Tigers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves traded for former All-Star reliever Joe Jiménez on Wednesday night, sending two minor leaguers to Detroit to help restock a bullpen now minus Kenley Jansen. The Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-hander Jake Higginbotham. The swap at the winter meetings...
Post Register
Mitchell upstages LeBron at home, Cavs down Lakers 116-102
CLEVELAND (AP) — As a kid growing up in New York, Donovan Mitchell idolized LeBron James. On Tuesday night, he upstaged him. Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in James' only visit home this season.
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
If there's an upside to this disappointing season for the Indianapolis Colts, they're headed towards a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deshaun Watson’s GF Roasted For Sticking By Him
Jilly Anais is remaining loyal to Deshaun Watson. Deshaun Watson has been an incredibly controversial figure as of late, and for very good reason. He was accused of sexually assaulting upwards of 30 massage therapists around Houston. Additionally, an investigation suggested that Watson saw over 60 masseuses in a two-year period.
'Because you ski': ESPN writer discusses former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck
The ESPN reporter who wrote the deep dive into Andrew Luck's retirement discusses how he got the interviews, Frank Reich's plea and Luck's future.
