Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Gets Into Twitter Beef With Former Player
It seems that Lane Kiffin is never going to give up the Twitter game. This time he was going back and forth with a former player. Keidron Smith originally committed and played college football for Ole Miss. However, he ended up transferring to the University of Kentucky to play as a Wildcat.
Oregon Ducks bowl game set; Bo Nix’s future; transfer portal madness: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above) Kent is out and Fentress steps in as host. What could go wrong?. Ducks go bowling in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. Bo Nix will play in bowl game. Does that mean he is returning for 2023?. Transfer portal madness grips college football. Deion...
Kirk Herbstreit Says Georgia Will be a 'Massive Challenge' for Ohio State
The 2022 college football playoff semifinal games are just a few weeks out from kicking off and the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs will be facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Georgia is listed as a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State, and many anticipate this to be a fun matchup. Georgia ...
Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Hospitalized with ‘Personal Health Issue’
Mississippi State head football coach is in the hospital after suffering a “personal health issue” at his home on Sunday. The school’s athletic department released a statement on the situation. Leach had to be transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, per the statement....
NFL Slaps Saints Player, Coaches With More Than $500K in Fines
The NFL slapped the New Orleans Saints, multiple team coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan with more than $500,000 in fines for faking an injury, according to ESPN. The incident occurred during last week’s Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints...
Robbie Beran, Northwestern too strong for Prairie View AM
Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Boo Buie added 12 points as Northwestern rallied for a 61-51
Outsider.com
603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 4