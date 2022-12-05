If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into the lush landscape of Hobbiton from The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings franchises, you’re in for an experience of a lifetime. For the first time ever, the hills of the Shire are welcoming guests to book a weekend stay at the iconic New Zealand movie set, and the booking includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes film tour as well as tons of immersive activities that’ll make you feel like you’re in Middle-earth. Here’s how to book your very own Hobbit hole on Airbnb for just $10 per night in spring 2023, in honor of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

