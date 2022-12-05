Read full article on original website
Related
Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch Love Actually: 'That Was 20 Years Ago'
The actress also said this week that she realizes the 2003 holiday film has become a "form of therapy" for fans who rewatch it Emma Thompson isn't in a rush to rewatch Love Actually. The Matilda The Musical actress, 63, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she doesn't rewatch the beloved 2003 holiday rom-com. Host Fallon, 48, told Thompson, "I like having you here during this time of year because you're on every television — Love Actually is playing on every channel, every...
Emma Thompson Admits She Doesn't Watch Love Actually Every Christmas: 'It Was 20 Years Ago'
"It's just the things you remember," Emma Thompson said of her 2003 Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually, admitting she doesn't watch the film every year Emma Thompson has an unpopular opinion about one of many people's favorite Christmas movies. Nearly 20 years after starring in the beloved holiday classic, the Academy Award winner, 63, admitted this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she doesn't watch Love Actually every year. "No, it was 20 years ago," Thompson told Fallon, 48, of the 2003 ensemble comedy. RELATED: Love Actually Director Admits Movie's Lack...
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Charlize Theron recently said that Kim Kardashian might "get way more off the ground" than even veteran Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood. "I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," Goldberg...
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
Drew Barrymore explains the reason why she goes with an untraditional approach to gifting for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10 Drew Barrymore takes a different approach to Christmas with her kids. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host and actress, 47, revealed that she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman. "I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think...
Who Is Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband and 'Soulmate' Lorenzo Salviati? All About the Italian Duke
Beverly D'Angelo and Lorenzo Salviati got married in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend in 1981 Beverly D'Angelo is opening up about her whirlwind romance and marriage to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. "I love Beverly because she sees life with the eyes of a child but lives it with the heart of a woman," Salviati, then 24, told PEOPLE of the National Lampoon's Vacation star in Nov. 1981, shortly after the pair secretly married over Labor Day weekend that year in Las Vegas. "It didn't occur to us to...
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3
The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...
Meghan Markle, Harry's doc filled with ‘inconsistencies’: 'Nothing in their story stands up,' expert says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries debuted Friday, and royal expert Neil Sean says their stories have "so many inconsistencies," including how the Sussexes first met.
Josh Lucas Shares Blunder on Yellowstone Set That Led Son Noah, 10, to Call Him a 'Fool'
Josh Lucas shares son Noah Rev, 10, with ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez Josh Lucas will never forget his experience bringing son Noah Rev to the set of Yellowstone. The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about having his 10-year-old in Montana with him as he filmed the hit show, where he plays the younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. "To bring him on set and have him there, we had a great day, a rather, I must say, humbling day for me," Lucas told the outlet. "It was the...
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's SNL Opening Monologue: Watch!
Steve Martin marked his sixteenth time as host on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, while Martin Short marked his third Live from Studio 8H — it's Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez! Martin, 77, and Short, 72, hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend — Martin's sixteenth time and Short's third time — where they were joined by Brandi Carlile, who served as the evening's musical guest. During the pair's opening monologue, the comedians delivered eulogies, where they playfully teased what they would say at each other's funerals....
Christina Applegate Says Filming 'Dead to Me' Let Her Grieve MS Diagnosis: 'I Could Fall Apart'
Christina Applegate is opening up about how work has allowed her to grieve her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. On Thursday, the 51-year-old actress appeared virtually on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed that she typically uses her job as an actress to distract her from any of her real-life problems. "I've...
T.J. Holmes Called Amy Robach's Marriage a 'Love Story Like None Other' a Year Before Their Romance
The GMA3 co-anchor also referred to his costar’s husband Andrew Shue as "a dear, dear friend" during the Oct. 2021 segment T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue a "love story like none other" more than a year before the GMA3 co-anchors' romance became public. In a resurfaced Oct. 2021 clip, Holmes, 45, introduced Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, on the ABC news show while the pair were promoting their children's book, Better Together. "These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet," he said. "Of course, you all...
Who Is James Cameron's Wife? All About Suzy Amis Cameron
James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron have been married for over two decades James Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron have no problem finding a work-life balance. The pair first met on the set of Titanic, which James directed and Suzy appeared in as Lizzy Calvert. They went on to tie the knot in 2000 and welcome three daughters. In addition to raising a family together, the director and the former actress also work together on several environmental and educational initiatives. James previously told The Guardian why...
Lizzo Replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Musical Guest on SNL Next Week After Group Drops Out from Illness
Lizzo will replace the group as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live next weekend after Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner came down with pneumonia The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have dropped out from their upcoming Saturday Night Live musical gig — and it now belongs to Lizzo. The band revealed on Saturday that it will no longer be performing during the Dec. 17 episode of the NBC comedy show, given that guitarist Nick Zinner has been battling pneumonia for the last month. "It's been an up and...
Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and More Send Love to Céline Dion amid Health Challenges
On Friday, a source told PEOPLE Dion is "the picture of resilience" Stars are sending their love to Céline Dion after she revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome — a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms — and would be postponing her upcoming concert dates. The singer revealed the news in a tearful Instagram video on Thursday and soon after, stars began flooding the comments section to show their support. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time,...
Chris Hemsworth Attempts to Decorate Christmas Tree with Wife Elsa Pataky on His Shoulders: 'My Spine!'
The Thor actor shared a hilarious video of him hoisting his wife in the air so she can place the star on their towering tree Chris Hemsworth and his family are getting into the Christmas spirit with a little team effort. The Thor actor shared a sweet Instagram video showing him and his family gathered around their tree as they attempt to get the star on top via some creative means. In the clip, the 39-year-old hoists his wife, Elsa Pataky, 46, onto his shoulders so she can...
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: How It Ended and Who Died
Sunday's season 2 finale of The White Lotus tied up some other loose ends and revealed who on the hit HBO series will not live to see another resort This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of The White Lotus. As a beloved character learned on Sunday's White Lotus season 2 finale, a weeklong getaway to Sicily is truly a trip to die for. Fans of the HBO series were devastated to learn the fate of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya after two seasons. Despite a boatload of social media...
Jana Kramer Enjoys N.Y.C. Date Night with 'Beautiful' 6-Year-Old Daughter Jolie
Kramer and her daughter snapped pictures and videos at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball 2022 Jana Kramer and her daughter are making some unforgettable memories in New York City. The country music singer, 39, took her daughter to the Big Apple for a sweet mother-daughter date night at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022 and shared some cute behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram. Kramer's first post shows her and daughter Jolie, 6, arriving on the red carpet for the event and taking pictures. Kramer opted to wear a champagne-colored dress...
Joker Director Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in Folie á Deux Sequel: 'Our Boy'
"Day 1," director Todd Phillips wrote on Instagram with an image of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie á Deux, the sequel to their critically-lauded 2019 DC film Joaquin Phoenix is preparing his award-winning smile for another close-up. The Academy Award winner, 48, slips back into character as Arthur Fleck (a.k.a. Joker) in a first-look photo from the upcoming musical sequel Joker: Folie á Deux, which writer-director Todd Phillips shared Saturday on Instagram. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips, 51, captioned the image, which shows Phoenix's shirtless Fleck getting a shave...
Miley Cyrus Shaves Off Jimmy Fallon's Beard on The Tonight Show — WATCH
"It's not as bad as it looks" the "Wrecking Ball" singer quipped midway through the task to promote her show Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Miley Cyrus accepted a new challenge on live TV! On Friday, the "Midnight Sky" songstress performed a rather fun task to promote her new upcoming TV gig called Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC by shaving off Jimmy Fallon's beard during The Tonight Show. "This is [a] promotion plan I have going, this is definitely gonna make everyone watch my new show, this is gonna...
People
363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0