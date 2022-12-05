The Thor actor shared a hilarious video of him hoisting his wife in the air so she can place the star on their towering tree Chris Hemsworth and his family are getting into the Christmas spirit with a little team effort. The Thor actor shared a sweet Instagram video showing him and his family gathered around their tree as they attempt to get the star on top via some creative means. In the clip, the 39-year-old hoists his wife, Elsa Pataky, 46, onto his shoulders so she can...

2 DAYS AGO