Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources
HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Roche's head of pharmaceuticals to leave company
ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Roche's (ROG.S) head of its pharmaceuticals division will leave the drugmaker at the end of the year, the Swiss company said on Monday, as it confirmed other parts of its succession plan.
