Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
