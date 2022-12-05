Read full article on original website
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'I got my Christmas present early': Aspen Jeter found safe in Virginia, Orangeburg sheriff says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A search for a missing child that began in Orangeburg County has ended in Virginia with the child safe and her father in custody. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that 5-year-old Aspen Jeter had been found in Danville, Virginia and her father has since been charged with the murder of the child's mother.
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding. The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state...
WLTX.com
Twins win $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against South Carolina university
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Twin sisters who attended the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and were accused of cheating have won a major lawsuit against the establishment. CBS News reports that Kayla and Killie Bingham were accused of academic dishonesty in 2016 after performing very similarly on medical school exams. CBS said the school's honor council alleged the two were signaling each other and that this explained how they had identical answers on 296 of 307 questions that included 54 wrong answers.
Wall of faces; wall of heartbreak: Mothers hope their stories prevent SC roadway tragedies
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Faces and names adorned the walls inside the Palmetto Collegiate Institute on Saturday, each representing a hole left in the lives of countless mothers - each death a tragedy that was preventable and, yet, still all too common in South Carolina. “These are my guys -...
South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
WYFF4.com
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
New speaker will lead vastly different South Carolina House
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of thee South Carolina House were sworn into office Tuesday with a new speaker serving his first full term and nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Speaker Murrell Smith was unanimously elected along with the other chamber leaders during Tuesday's House organization session.
Orangeburg business expanding opportunities recreation with the help of $5 million federal loan
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $981 million into expanding market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the country. $5 million is going to one business in Orangeburg County. The Max Family Entertainment Center is a one stop shop for fun in Orangeburg.
WJCL
Sheriff: Cameras show woman breaking into South Carolina churches, taking cross, ornaments
A South Carolina woman is accused of signing her child out of school and then breaking into four churches with the child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Leslie Reese, 42, broke into four churches. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese...
$655,000 sewer expansion in Orangeburg County approved
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — By this this time next year a new sewer line will be installed in two neighborhoods in Orangeburg County. The project was just approved Wednesday afternoon by the state's joint bond review committee. Many residents say this project was long overdue. The South Carolina Joint...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
