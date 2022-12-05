ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security

At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

The power of the purse goes so far

President Joe Biden's efforts this week to decarbonize federal buildings are part of a grand tradition of administrations using their purchasing power for environmental ends. “The future of construction is clean,” White House Federal Chief Sustainability Officer Andrew Mayock said in a statement supporting energy and climate standards for existing federal buildings and proposed emissions-reduction rules for new or renovated buildings, as Corbin Hiar and Kelsey Brugger report for POLITICO's E&E News.
MARYLAND STATE
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems

BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Grist

‘King coal is dead’

It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy