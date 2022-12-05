The Issue: A former FBI lawyer who was fired from Twitter for his role in censoring the Hunter Biden story. The more we learn about the suppression of the Hunter laptop story, the deeper the Department of Justice is involved (“FBI, Big Tech, Big Media: Partners in collusion,” Michael Goodwin, Dec. 4). The involvement of James Baker in so many recent scandals shows the depth of the internal problems. It is painfully obvious that the Department of Justice is utterly compromised — from the attorney general on through the upper echelons of the FBI and right down to several compromised field agents. It is...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO