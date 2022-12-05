Read full article on original website
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Letters to the Editor — Dec. 10, 2022
The Issue: A former FBI lawyer who was fired from Twitter for his role in censoring the Hunter Biden story. The more we learn about the suppression of the Hunter laptop story, the deeper the Department of Justice is involved (“FBI, Big Tech, Big Media: Partners in collusion,” Michael Goodwin, Dec. 4). The involvement of James Baker in so many recent scandals shows the depth of the internal problems. It is painfully obvious that the Department of Justice is utterly compromised — from the attorney general on through the upper echelons of the FBI and right down to several compromised field agents. It is...
NFL wife sends brutal message to Brittney Griner
The administration of American president Joe Biden made the controversial decision Thursday to free Brittney Griner from Russian custody in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden faced criticism for the move from many in the sports world, including from Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Bush took to Twitter Read more... The post NFL wife sends brutal message to Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
Hillicon Valley — Antitrust war coming to a head
As the Senate calendar dwindles down to the final weeks before the new year, groups lobbying for and against key antitrust bills targeting tech giants are make last-ditch pushes on their respective agendas. In other news, the founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX said he will testify before a House committee next…
Energy & Environment — Big Oil doubles down on fossil: House documents
House Democrats release new cache of documents in their probe into the oil industry. Meanwhile, a Michigan judge dropped charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder (R) related to the Flint Water Crisis. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill,…
Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia has brought renewed attention to the case of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018. Griner’s case received outsized media attention compared to Whelan given her status as a star women’s basketball player and Olympic gold medalist. […]
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
The U.S. Air Force pilot who held the record for the highest parachute jump for more than 50 years has died
Iowa Democrats say there’s a long road ahead finalizing presidential nominating calendar
While many national figures have said the Democratic National Committee’s decision to remove Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position is final, state Democrats say the fight is far from over. Soon after the DNC Rules & Bylaws committee decided to put South Carolina first in the presidential nomination cycle starting in 2024, Iowa Democratic Chair Ross […] The post Iowa Democrats say there’s a long road ahead finalizing presidential nominating calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘Journey for Justice’ activists trying to get Americans to see human side of migration
"They're going to look into their eyes and see people, not this crazy invasion others talk about." Joshua Rubin, founder of Witness at the Border
