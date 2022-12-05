Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
KCRA.com
Man carjacked after zip-tied and burned by people on side of the road, Sutter sheriff says
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man who was tricked by people pretending to be stuck on the side of the road was zip-tied and set on fire before the group stole his vehicle. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is now looking for the carjackers. Video above: Top headlines for...
Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.This is a developing story.
Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard. The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda
LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
goldcountrymedia.com
Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery
A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man found passed out in vehicle on Honey Run Road, deputies find fentanyl
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested after deputies found him passed out in a vehicle on Honey Run Road on Tuesday. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man was passed out in the driver's seat around 10 a.m. Deputies knocked on the...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
KCRA.com
'Such a joyful kid': Dante de la Torre's classmates, friends gather to remember teen found dead near I-80 rest area
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Several dozen friends, classmates and people from the community of Colfax gathered at the Gold Run rest area off Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday night for a candlelight vigil in honor ofDante de la Torre. Searchers found the body of the Colfax High School...
Officials find missing teen who visited Gold Run rest stop and wasn’t seen again
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California law enforcement officials found Dante de la Torre, a 16-year-old that went missing Wednesday afternoon, dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that de la Torre was found dead “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop” and […]
Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
Grass Valley residents pull driver from burning vehicle after crash
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley residents helped pull a driver out of a burning car on Friday morning along Highway 174, according to the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District. At 2:15 a.m., a vehicle struck a tree along Highway 174 near Wabash Avenue in Grass Valley and ended up on its side while fire […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Dec. 1 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Dec. 1. “There was a suicide on the bridge last week that we responded to,” Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to the Auburn Journal on Tuesday afternoon. “The subject had already been deceased when deputies arrived, but unknown for how long.”
krcrtv.com
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: At least 2,500 PG&E customers without power in Chico
CHICO, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 2,554 residents in Chico have lost power this morning. The outage happened around 10 A-M this morning, and PG&E says they suspect it was caused by inclement weather. There's estimated time of restoration yet, but crews are now at the outage location, assessing the situation.
I-80 reopens for vehicles from Colfax to Stateline
As of 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, Caltrans announced that Interstate 80 has opened for vehicles only. Trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline. (KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to […]
