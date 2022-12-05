ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.This is a developing story.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
LINDA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery

A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
FOX40

Child suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns several times

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., an adult and a child suffered major injuries after a car overturned several times in Rocklin, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a 42-year-old man was driving a vehicle with an “approximately 3-year-old boy” secured properly in a car seat […]
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Dec. 1 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Dec. 1. “There was a suicide on the bridge last week that we responded to,” Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to the Auburn Journal on Tuesday afternoon. “The subject had already been deceased when deputies arrived, but unknown for how long.”
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Outage Alert: At least 2,500 PG&E customers without power in Chico

CHICO, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 2,554 residents in Chico have lost power this morning. The outage happened around 10 A-M this morning, and PG&E says they suspect it was caused by inclement weather. There's estimated time of restoration yet, but crews are now at the outage location, assessing the situation.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

I-80 reopens for vehicles from Colfax to Stateline

As of 9:31 a.m. on Sunday, Caltrans announced that Interstate 80 has opened for vehicles only. Trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline. (KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to […]
COLFAX, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy