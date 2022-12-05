ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Parade

Jackie Chan Shares Exciting Update About 'Rush Hour 4'

Jackie Chan made some action movie fans really happy this week. Not only did the 68-year-old actor make a rare in-person appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8, but he also shared some exciting news about one of his most popular franchises: Rush Hour.
Rochester, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

