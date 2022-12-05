ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

kingcityrustler.com

Funny Papers Again Column | The Franchise: Fragile; Handle With Care

I am the first to admit last week’s offering under this byline exists as anemic example of writing, so henceforth I’ll try to be more careful with the space so generously available to me. That said, or read, let us on to a couple issues and items I hope bear considering.
kingcityrustler.com

King City police chief announces departure

KING CITY — King City Police Chief Keith Boyd will be leaving his post to accept the undersheriff position with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, city officials announced this week. Boyd’s last day on the job with the City of King will be Dec. 29. “Chief Boyd...
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

benitolink.com

Minor accepts plea deal in accident that killed Hollister woman

The driver of the car that killed Hollister resident Devan Nicole Elayda on Nov. 27, 2021, accepted a plea deal Oct. 4 on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury. The driver is a minor. Elayda, 23, was a senior in criminology...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that they have received a higher than normal amount of reports of scammers during the holiday season in Northern California and the Central Coast. "Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season to defraud consumers in increasingly sophisticated schemes." said Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokesperson. "While prevalent year-round, financial The post PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas police arrest juveniles in possession of drugs and firearms

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police report an arrest that involved several juveniles in possession of at least two guns and drugs at Acosta plaza. According to officers, the violence suppression task force was on patrol when they noticed a group of juveniles drinking alcohol at the Plaza. As VSTF officers arrested the Juveniles they found two unregistered firearms, meth, and fentanyl pills on them.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14

LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a The post Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14 appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

