Funny Papers Again Column | The Franchise: Fragile; Handle With Care
I am the first to admit last week’s offering under this byline exists as anemic example of writing, so henceforth I’ll try to be more careful with the space so generously available to me. That said, or read, let us on to a couple issues and items I hope bear considering.
Monterey County Supervisor Lopez elected president of Latino Caucus of California Counties
MONTEREY COUNTY — Latino Caucus of California Counties (LCCC) membership voted to elect a new Executive Board at the California State Association of Counties 128th Annual Meeting on Nov. 16. The newly elected Executive Board is as follows:. President – Supervisor Chris Lopez, Monterey County. Vice President –...
King City police chief announces departure
KING CITY — King City Police Chief Keith Boyd will be leaving his post to accept the undersheriff position with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, city officials announced this week. Boyd’s last day on the job with the City of King will be Dec. 29. “Chief Boyd...
SLO County hospitals pay $22.5 million for filing false Medi-Cal claims
Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation both paid settlements to the government for the alleged false claims.
Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas
16-year-old boy from Atascadero dies in apparent DUI crash on Highway 41
The boy was a passenger in the car when it hydroplaned on a curve.
Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified appeared first on KION546.
Minor accepts plea deal in accident that killed Hollister woman
The driver of the car that killed Hollister resident Devan Nicole Elayda on Nov. 27, 2021, accepted a plea deal Oct. 4 on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury. The driver is a minor. Elayda, 23, was a senior in criminology...
PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that they have received a higher than normal amount of reports of scammers during the holiday season in Northern California and the Central Coast. "Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season to defraud consumers in increasingly sophisticated schemes." said Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokesperson. "While prevalent year-round, financial The post PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
Salinas police arrest juveniles in possession of drugs and firearms
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police report an arrest that involved several juveniles in possession of at least two guns and drugs at Acosta plaza. According to officers, the violence suppression task force was on patrol when they noticed a group of juveniles drinking alcohol at the Plaza. As VSTF officers arrested the Juveniles they found two unregistered firearms, meth, and fentanyl pills on them.
Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14
LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a The post Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14 appeared first on KION546.
Cambria man who raped hiker after dragging her off trail sentenced to prison
The man also has to register as a sex offender for life.
DA: Two Seaside men plead guilty to 2014 murder of man they thought was rival gang member
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that two Seaside gang members will be sentenced for the murder of a 28-year-old they mistook for a rival gang member. Enrique Lopez Velazco, 28, and Arcadio Perez-Ruiz, 28, both from Seaside, will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023,...
