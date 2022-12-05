Read full article on original website
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Lots of baking happens around this time of year. I love to bake so I'm excited to make Christmas cookies soon! But there are plenty of other desserts that people like to have during the holidays. So what are the most popular holiday desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin?. Growing...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota Awards Nearly $100 Million For Broadband Projects
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz today announced what he described as the largest-ever investment in broadband access across Minnesota. More than 60 broadband expansion projects have been awarded nearly $100 million through the state's Border-to-Border Broadband program. It is estimated the projects will connect more than 33,000 homes and businesses in 48 Minnesota counties to high-speed Internet service.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday in Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns and Benton Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that the National Weather Service has issued for Tuesday. For now, it will be in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain are possible—total snow accumulations of 4...
‘The Price is Right’ is Coming to Minnesota Next Year
If you loved watching 'The Price is Right' while you were at home sick from school, you'll love to see 'The Price is Right' when it comes to Minnesota next year! You may even be able to participate!. I know 'The Price is Right' was one of the shows that...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Here’s How to Submit Names for MnDOTs 3rd Annual Name A Snowplow Contest
It's hard to believe, but once again the calendar has rolled around to an event we all love to laugh with and at, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Name A Snowplow Contest!. Don't let Betty Whiteout be alone on the road, let's keep Plowy McPlowFace from getting too big...
Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day
A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child. According to an official...
Rochester Could See Accumulating Snow & Ice Thursday and Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 PM Thursday through noon on Friday. The advisory covers the southern quarter of Minnesota and is due to a forecast that calls for accumulating snow mixed with ice. At this point, the National Weather Service is predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall on parts of southeastern Minnesota, with the heavier amounts in areas close to the Iowa border. The forecast for the Rochester area calls for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
Wisconsin Resident Nails Midwest Winters In Hilarious TikTok
If you need a good laugh, I have you covered. I came across the best TikTok video ever over the weekend and I just have to share it because it was taken by a Wisconsin resident and has to do with Wisconsin winters. I just got TikTok the other day...
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
First Big Grandstand Performer Announced for the 2023 Iowa State Fair
It's already that time of year when announcements for state fairs are starting to come out. Discounted tickets for the Minnesota State Fair were (or still are?) available recently. And now the Iowa State Fair has made their first big grandstand announcement for 2023!. While I'm one of the biggest...
Rochester Lawmakers Discuss Marijuana Legalization
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- State lawmakers will have to tackle a host of issues when the Minnesota Legislature gavels in for the 2023 session. The DFL-controlled House and Senate must agree on a two-year state budget with Gov. Tim Walz. Lawmakers also left several issues on the bottom line of the 2022 session including funding for public safety, education, tax breaks and a bonding bill for state public works projects.
