ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

‘A Christmas miracle’: Sarasota children shop with law enforcement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)–One by one, children stepped off their bus and got ready for a “Christmas miracle.” Sarasota housing authority paired 150 of their kids with local law enforcement Saturday morning to shop for holiday gifts at Target. “It’s been great, said Sarasota High School SRO Paul Yonick. “The mother I’m with has 5 children.” […]
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

God’s Pit Crew rebuilds home for Port Charlotte family

It was a moment of hope and help for a single mom. God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff revealed a newly rebuilt home Saturday morning in Port Charlotte. God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit, faith-based crisis response team who wishes to serve others. “We’ve had volunteers down here,...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
10NEWS

2 arrested in Lee County narcotics operation that seized $1.1 million

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An extensive narcotics operation led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of $1.1 million in cash, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced. Dubbed "Operation Narco Navidad," the agency was able to also recover two kilos of cocaine and a gun, in addition to the hefty amount of cash.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota is a gorgeous metropolis in Florida nestled alongside a piece of the Gulf of Mexico. It's an extremely picturesque metropolis, which you will instantly discover even from a aircraft. Sarasota is likely one of the finest locations for a seaside journey due to its white sand seashores, crystal clear...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL
lkldnow.com

Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis

One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy