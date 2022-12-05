Read full article on original website
‘A Christmas miracle’: Sarasota children shop with law enforcement
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)–One by one, children stepped off their bus and got ready for a “Christmas miracle.” Sarasota housing authority paired 150 of their kids with local law enforcement Saturday morning to shop for holiday gifts at Target. “It’s been great, said Sarasota High School SRO Paul Yonick. “The mother I’m with has 5 children.” […]
WINKNEWS.com
God’s Pit Crew rebuilds home for Port Charlotte family
It was a moment of hope and help for a single mom. God’s Pit Crew volunteers and staff revealed a newly rebuilt home Saturday morning in Port Charlotte. God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit, faith-based crisis response team who wishes to serve others. “We’ve had volunteers down here,...
Polk County firefighter accused of stealing over $1,200 in payroll fraud
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a firefighter Friday after deputies said he was allegedly caught stealing money by falsifying his time card three different times.
10NEWS
2 arrested in Lee County narcotics operation that seized $1.1 million
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An extensive narcotics operation led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of $1.1 million in cash, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced. Dubbed "Operation Narco Navidad," the agency was able to also recover two kilos of cocaine and a gun, in addition to the hefty amount of cash.
North Port man convicted of molesting 2 girls under his care for 6 years
A North Port man has been convicted of molesting two girls over a six year period while they were in his care.
44th annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade
The parade was in downtown Punta Gorda and steps off from Charlotte Performing Arts Center, ending at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
I-75 reopens after deadly crash in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
Judd: Brother of alleged Jan. 6 attacker arrested for altering gun
A 27-year-old man with several connections to the January 6 capitol attacks was arrested by Polk County deputies Thursday on multiple weapon-related charges.
fox13news.com
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl. Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.
Health Advisory for Tampa Bay Beach
High Bacteria Levels Reported at Simmons Park in Ruskin
cohaitungchi.com
15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is a gorgeous metropolis in Florida nestled alongside a piece of the Gulf of Mexico. It's an extremely picturesque metropolis, which you will instantly discover even from a aircraft. Sarasota is likely one of the finest locations for a seaside journey due to its white sand seashores, crystal clear...
Off-duty cop caught urinating in St. Pete ice machine
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
lkldnow.com
Lakeland News: South Florida Avenue lane reduction | Neo-Nazis
One of the first things I do every morning is check a wide variety of websites for news about Lakeland. When I see articles that I consider credible and important, I share them with the LkldNow audience. Curating the news comes naturally to me. It’s something I’ve done for years....
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
