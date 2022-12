Bill Ray McCourtney, age 87, of Mena, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Green House Cottages of Homewood. He was born on Sunday, June 16, 1935, to Prunes and Bernice McCourtney in Mena, Arkansas. Bill attended the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Mena. He was quick...

