Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
"Highways Or Die-Ways?" Four fatal crashes in Upstate over the weekend
It was another weekend that saw fatal crashes around the Upstate. One of those wrecks happened in Union County and another in Laurens County.
WLOS.com
Head-on collision between pickup trucks leaves 1 teen dead, 2 others critically injured
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two were critically injured in a head-on crash that happened Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8 in Fletcher, located in Henderson County. Officials said at about 4:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a head-on collision...
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy dies after 'tragic accident'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 30 years of law enforcement service. Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page. Specific details about his death were not...
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
860wacb.com
Body Found Near Conover Identified
Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
WLOS.com
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
WLOS.com
Matthews mayor pro tem hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A commissioner from out of town was hospitalized after being in a multi-vehicle crash in Western North Carolina on Friday. A release from the office of Matthews Mayor Pro-Tem Ken McCool said the commissioner and two of his friends were in "a multi-car pile-up on I-26 near Asheville, NC" on Dec. 9. The location on the release stated Hendersonville.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
1 injured in shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
WLOS.com
Man faces 20 charges related to poaching after dismembered bear carcasses found dumped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos and video in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses -- including two cubs -- were found in one small western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after dismembered bear carcasses discovered in community
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses were found in one small Western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) told News 13 on Friday...
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
FOX Carolina
Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
WYFF4.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in Marion crash while walking, police say
MARION, N.C. — A man has died from injuries after being hit by a car while walking, police said Monday. Noah Hughes, 47, of Marion, North Carolina, died Friday at Mission Hospital from injuries he suffered in a collision that happened on Nov. 8, Marion police said. Hughes was...
WLOS.com
Funding for new patrol cars comes at critical time, sheriff's office says
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — You might say it came as an early holiday present And the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office was happy to receive the gift!. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 to buy new patrol cars. The vehicles will replace some of the...
Comments / 0