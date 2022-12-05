ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
ARDEN, NC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found Near Conover Identified

Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
CONOVER, NC
WLOS.com

Matthews mayor pro tem hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A commissioner from out of town was hospitalized after being in a multi-vehicle crash in Western North Carolina on Friday. A release from the office of Matthews Mayor Pro-Tem Ken McCool said the commissioner and two of his friends were in "a multi-car pile-up on I-26 near Asheville, NC" on Dec. 9. The location on the release stated Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
FLETCHER, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

