Can Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
IMCR - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $61.11, gaining 6.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $77.67 indicates a 27.1% upside potential.
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
What Makes Tecnoglass (TGLS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is Trending Stock Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) a Buy Now?
MPC - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned +7.3%, compared to the...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ACM Research (ACMR) Stock?
ACMR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $38.33 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
R - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
Is RxSight (RXST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
RXST - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question. RxSight, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits...
Is RCI Hospitality (RICK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a Trending Stock
AAPL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products...
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
CHX - Free Report) and Altair Engineering (. ALTR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair...
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)?
VPU - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide...
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Should You Invest in the First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN)?
FDN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ATCO - Free Report) or BlackRock (. BLK - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks...
Alexander's (ALX) Q2 FFO Top Estimates
ALX - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $4.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 per share. This compares to FFO of $4.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
ENLC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 14.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.75 in the previous session. EnLink Midstream has gained 83.3% since the start of the year compared to the 42.2% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 44% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.
3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy for an Affluent Retirement
One needs to have a robust investment strategy to ensure a comfortable retirement life. Adding stocks with rich dividend-paying history is a sound addition to one’s investment portfolio. In most cases, companies that pay stable dividends are usually less volatile than stocks that do not have a dividend policy....
Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AKBA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TNGX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
