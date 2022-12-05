ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

By AMY TAXIN
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hN36h_0jYNxFnn00

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump, was sentenced in California on Monday to 14 years in prison for cheating clients out of millions of dollars.

Avenatti was also fined $10 million by U.S. District Judge James V. Selna. The judge said Avenatti’s sentence in Southern California will be served after he finishes a five-year term for separate convictions in New York.

This was the last of three major federal criminal cases to wrap up against the 51-year-old Californian. Avenatti is currently serving prison time for stealing book proceeds from Daniels — who sued to break a confidentiality agreement with Trump to stay mum about an affair she said they had — and for trying to extort Nike if the shoemaker didn't pay him up to $25 million.

Avenatti pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge despite not reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors, saying he wanted to be accountable and spare his family further embarrassment. He was accused of negotiating and collecting settlement payments on behalf of his clients and funneling the money to accounts he controlled, and spending it on his own lavish lifestyle, including a private jet.

“Despite the significant advantages that this defendant had — a first-rate education, a thriving legal career — he chose to commit the deplorable acts in this case time and time again,” prosecutor Brett Sagel told the court in Santa Ana. “The defendant is just another criminal who thinks the law is something that applies to other people.”

His voice breaking, Avenatti apologized to the clients he bilked, including two who told the court about how losing the money and their trust in someone they thought had their back upended their lives.

“I am deeply remorseful and contrite,” Avenatti said. “There is no doubt that all of them deserve much better, and I hope that someday they will accept my apologies and find it in their heart to forgive me.”

Authorities in California said Avenatti carried out what amounted to a “sophisticated Ponzi scheme” by collecting settlement payments on behalf of vulnerable clients and using the money to fund his exorbitant lifestyle.

In one instance, prosecutors said Avenatti collected a $2.75 million settlement payment for a client and used much of the money to buy a private airplane.

In another, he collected a $4 million settlement from Los Angeles County for a man who suffered in-custody injuries and was left paraplegic after a suicide attempt, but never told him the money was received. Instead, authorities said Avenatti used the funds to finance his coffee business and pay personal expenses, and gave the man smaller amounts ranging from $1,000 to $1,900 that he called advances on the broader settlement.

The man, Geoffrey Johnson, told the court the deception was about more than money.

“I am not sure I ever can trust anyone else again,” Johnson said. “I continue to have nightmares that people are out to get me. My view of humanity has certainly changed, and not for the better.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Avenatti was ordered to pay more than $7 million in restitution to his clients and more than $3 million to the Internal Revenue Service. The government dropped all other remaining charges against Avenatti stemming from a 36-count indictment.

Authorities said the case against Avenatti started out as a civil tax issue but widened into a far-reaching criminal probe.

Avenatti, who represented himself in the proceedings, asked the court to consider the good he did as a lawyer before and aside from his crimes. He referenced helping reunite immigrant children separated from their parents by the Trump administration, and representing a rape victim while out on bail in this case. He said a lengthy sentence at his age would not give him a meaningful chance to do right by his victims or to be a father to his children.

Selna noted Avenatti had done much good in his life, but said that wasn't all.

“He has also done great evil, for which he much answer,” the judge said before sentencing him. “It is now time to pay his debts to the victims, the government and society.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect's past case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A judge unsealed a dropped bomb threat case Thursday against the Colorado gay bar shooting suspect who threatened to become the "next mass killer" over a year before allegedly killing five people and wounding seventeen others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q.
COLORADO STATE
WOKV

Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage

WASHINGTON — (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal

The brother of an American detained in Russia since 2018 said Thursday that his family fears he will not be released for years, even as they supported the U.S. government's agreement to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan behind. Whelan, a Michigan corporate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state's investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WOKV

California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry's supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU — (AP) — Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding a flow that's been creeping toward a crucial highway, scientists said Thursday, even as the world’s largest volcano keeps on erupting. That means lava isn’t advancing, and is no longer an imminent threat...
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WOKV

Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia

ATLANTA — (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States.
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

THE PLAYERS surprises St. Johns County homeless outreach center St. Francis House with $50K donation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship on Wednesday surprised a St. Johns County nonprofit that works to combat teen homelessness with a $50,000 donation. Staff from THE PLAYERS traveled to the St. Francis Housing Crisis Center to go on what they said was a tour of the campus. At the end of the tour, THE PLAYERS surprised St. Francis House’s Executive Director Judith Dembowski with a $50,000 check.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Dump truck damages overpass on I-95 in St. Johns County

Jacksonville, Fl — TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes are now reopened on I-95 SB at County Road 214, after construction workers inspected the overpass, which was struck by a dump truck overnight. Drivers are back to a speed-limit drive through the area. Florida Department of Transportation crews are inspecting damage...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy