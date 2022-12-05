Read full article on original website
Doctors and nurses are being called back into work from vacations in a Beijing hospital on the heels of China's COVID rule shift: Bloomberg
China is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases that risks straining its healthcare system, less than a week after Beijing reversed its pandemic policy.
China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners
Beijing's uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle
Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...
Russia says U.S. not 'constructive' yet in talks - RIA
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia sees Istanbul as a "comfortable place" to conduct diplomacy with the United States but does not yet believe Washington has adopted a constructive approach in talks, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday.
Sunlit Greece seeks to lure Europeans amid winter energy crisis
With most of Europe struggling with soaring energy costs, Greece has launched an initiative to put its mild winters to good use and attract sun-seeking travellers all year round. With northern European countries facing much longer and bitterly cold winters, "energy-wise there are many more needs than here in the south where the winter is mild" and shorter, he added.
Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources
HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Do we pay higher stamp duty on buying a UK home if we keep our EU flat?
My husband and I are in Budapest and we want to get a property in Britain for about £325,000
UK economy rebounds in Oct from royal funeral hit in Sept
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy rebounded in October a little more strongly than expected from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, but a recession remained on the cards, official data showed on Monday.
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
Peru's newest president has given in to protesters demands announcing in a nationally televised addressed a proposal to move up elections
In Kyiv, I saw Dante under sandbags – a modern image of the hell of war
I took quite a lot of photos on my phone when I was in Ukraine this year, but this one jumped out at me as I was scrolling through them. Here we have Dante – the Italian poet, philosopher, writer – with his marble head poking up out of the sandbags. It’s in a park on Volodymyr Hill in the centre of Kyiv.
Monday briefing: The government blames the unions for strikes – but what’s the truth?
Good morning. If you are an England fan contemplating burying your head under the duvet until Christmas after Saturday’s heartwrenching World Cup defeat, your plan has this to be said for it: those who do venture beyond their front doors look likely to be met by a picture of chaos.
Revealed: Brazil goldminers carve illegal ‘Road to Chaos’ out of Amazon reserve
Aerial photos from reconnaissance mission reveal effort to smuggle excavators into Brazil’s largest Indigenous territory
AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EST
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Messi scored one goal and set up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Turbulence still haunts LME nickel, months on from trade debacle
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - With memories still fresh of the nickel market meltdown in March, the industry didn't need a reminder about just how dysfunctional the London Metal Exchange's (LME) nickel contract has become; but last month it got one anyway.
