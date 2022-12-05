Stephen Thompson on UFC Orlando performance: ‘I wanted to prove to everybody that I’m still in this game’

Read full article on original website
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight video highlights
Watch Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight video highlights from their UFC 282 co-main event clash Saturday night in Las Vegas, courtesy of the ESPN and other outlets. UFC 282 took place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Paddy Pimblett (20-3) took on Jared Gordon (19-6) in a lightweight contest in the co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Jared Gordon reacts to controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘I was robbed’
Jared Gordon had no doubt that he should have won his fight against Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 282 main event. Despite an overwhelming majority of media members scoring the fight in Gordon’s favor, according to MMA Decisions, it was Pimblett who ultimately got the nod with all three judges giving him the win with 29-28 scorecards across the board.
‘Most ignorant judging I’ve seen’: Fighters react to odd 50-45 scorecard for Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision. Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.
‘Absolute nonsense‘: Fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 decision over Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett remains undefeated in the octagon, though many of his UFC colleagues think he shouldn’t be after UFC 282. Shock erupted from UFC fighters after Pimblett took home a unanimous decision over Jared Gordon, who repeatedly cracked him with hard punches in the first and second frames before grinding out a third round.
UFC 282 final faceoffs: Paddy Pimblett fired up, Darren Till tries to punk Dricus Du Plessis
LAS VEGAS — Ahead of UFC 282, watch the final faceoffs between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis, and much more from UFC 282’s ceremonial weigh-ins. The complete highlights of the UFC 282’s final staredowns can be watched...
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev UFC 282 official scorecard
UFC 282 is in the books, yet the UFC light heavyweight title remains vacant. Following a back-and-forth bout, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev was ruled a split draw. Judge Mike Bell scored the contest 48-47 for Blachowicz, giving the former champion 10-9 scores in each of the first three rounds, while judge Derek Clearly scored the contest 48-46 for Ankalaev, giving Ankalaev the final three rounds as well as a 10-8 in Round 5.
‘Till just freaking gave up there’: Fighters react to Dricus Du Plessis UFC 282 win over Darren Till
Darren Till had survived a near-stoppage in his first round against Dricus Du Plessis and rallied in the second round. But wrestling remained his undoing as he gave up a third-round submission against the South African fighter on UFC 282’s main card. Till may have re-injured his surgically repaired...
Teen Raul Rosas Jr. admits it was tough giving up his final year of high school to fight in the UFC
18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. knew he would get to the UFC at a young age but even he didn’t expect it to happen while he was still months away from graduating from his senior year in high school. In fact after winning on Dana White’s Contender Series and earning...
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights
Watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights from their UFC 282 main event clash Saturday night in Las Vegas, courtesy of the ESPN and other outlets. UFC 282 took place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Magomed Ankalaev (19-1) took on Jan Blachowicz (29-10) in a light heavyweight title contest in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC 282 post-fight show: Was Paddy Pimblett gifted a win by judges?
Paddy Pimblett improved to 4-0 in the UFC on Saturday, but it was been met with quite a bit of controversy following UFC 282. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Pimblett’s heavily debated decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year.
Heck of a Morning: Is it do-or-die time for Darren Till at UFC 282?
Darren Till returns to the octagon for the first time in well over a year when he faces Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. With just one victory in five appearances, is Till in a must-win situation on Saturday night in Las Vegas?. On an all-new edition of Heck of...
UFC 282 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 282 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
Alberta commission lifts ban on UFC gambling following action against James Krause
James Krause is out and Alberta is back in. Following the UFC and the Nevada Athletic Commission taking action against Krause, barring the coach and any of his fighters from appearing at UFC events, Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has decided to lift a ban on gambling on the UFC in the province that was handed down on Dec. 2.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo live round-by-round updates for the boxing clash which takes place Saturday at Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. The main card begins around 10 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view so the main event will likely begin around midnight. DraftKings...
UFC 282 video: Ilia Topuria reacts to ‘scared’ Paddy Pimblett, unconcerned with Bryce Mitchell’s grappling
LAS VEGAS — UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria speaks with reporters at UFC 282 to preview his fight with Bryce Mitchell at Saturday’s pay-per-view event. “El Matador” predicts he’ll put Mitchell’s “lights out” in the fight, reacts to Paddy Pimblett and believes the lightweight is scared to face him, and much more.
UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘I’ve got soft hands though, haven’t I?’
On the fifth episode of UFC 282 Embedded, Paddy Pimblett gears up for the big night, Bryce Mitchell touches down in Las Vegas, Jan Blachowicz looks to rectify a past mistake, Magomed Anakalaev works with his longtime coach, and more. Then, the stars of Saturday trade barbs and face off and the UFC 282 pre-fight press conference.
UFC 282 post-fight bonuses: Dana White’s ‘good mood’ nets every finisher $50k
UFC President Dana White was in the holiday spirit, so he handed out some extra cash at UFC 282. White announced after Saturday’s pay-per-view event that almost every finisher on Saturday’s card – nine in total – would be awarded a “Performance of the Night” bonus worth $50,000.
Raufeon Stots gleeful after Danny Sabatello win: ‘I’m glad to be the one who shut him up’
Raufeon Stots reacts to his split decision win over Danny Sabatello in the main event of Bellator 289, explains the state of his rivalry with Sabatello moving forward and why he still plans to troll Sabatello after the win. He also previews his upcoming matchup against Patchy Mix in the $1 million finals of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix.
Dana White: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill will fight for vacant title at UFC 283
A perturbed UFC President Dana White announced Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. White called the vacant light heavyweight title fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz “terrible” and indicated the title challengers had no one to blame but themselves after UFC 282’s main event ended in a split draw.
Bellator 289 results: Raufeon Stots edges Danny Sabatello via split decision, meets Patchy Mix in $1 million final
In the end, Raufeon Stots had the last laugh. After months of dueling trash talk, the interim Bellator bantamweight champion fended off a relentless grappling attack from Danny Sabatello to capture a split decision win and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, while the lone dissenter Doug Crosby inexplicably scoring the bout 50-45 for Sabatello, giving Stots the narrow victory Friday in the main event of Bellator 289, which took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
