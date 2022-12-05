Stephen Thompson on UFC Orlando performance: ‘I wanted to prove to everybody that I’m still in this game’

Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision. Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.

2 DAYS AGO