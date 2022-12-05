Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO