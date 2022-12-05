Read full article on original website
livingupstatesc.com
The Omni Grove Park Inn holds 30th National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville held it’s 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition this year! The 219 entries are now on display at the resort for visitors to enjoy. The more gingerbread houses were entered in the adult, teen, youth and child categories...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Shop the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge
Have you visited the Greenville Christmas Market at the Grand Bohemian Lodge? Beautifully decorated with a splendorous merging of southern Christmas charm with a micro version of a traditional European Christmas market, this open-air market is certain to spark holiday joy in even the Grinchiest of us. The market hosts a dozen local vendors, live music, serves holiday-themed food and beverages, and even offers the opportunity for your little one to visit with Santa to give him that very special list. You can explore the market from November until January 2023.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade
The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
FOX Carolina
Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
wspa.com
Country Christmas Drop In At Forevermore Farm
Our friends at Forevermore Farm is having their annual Country Christmas Drop In on Sunday from 1:30pm-4pm. Bring an unwrapped children’s gift (new toy or outfit) for ages newborn to 18 years. This year the charity focus is Helping Hands Ministries in Woodruff, SC. There will be hot cocoa,...
greenvillejournal.com
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
Let’s Eat at Smokin Wings and Things in Mauldin
Thousands fill Spartanburg’s downtown for A Dickens of a Christmas
Many were able to experience Christmas in the middle of Spartanburg's Morgan Square on Tuesday night.
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Cultivating Climbing
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
WYFF4.com
Gingerbread houses on display in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There's a new holiday tradition happening in downtown Greenville, and you and your family are invited to see it and smell it. You can view festive holiday gingerbread creations from local chefs and amateur bakers in the hotel lobby of the Residence Inn and Springhill Suites located at 200 East Washington Street, in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Spring and Washington streets.
City of Seneca offers holiday lights, activities for kids downtown through December
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade
Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County council had a full agenda for their last meeting of the year, Tuesday night. One of the things approved was a request by the Greenville Library Board to purchase a new location for the Pelham Road branch library. Library Board leaders say...
wspa.com
Reubens Food Spirits & Sports
Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
golaurens.com
Laurens Christmas Market returns this weekend
The Laurens Christmas Market, a curated outdoor shopping experience, returns to the historic square on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10am-4pm. Laurens Christmas Market is located between Verdins Too and City Hall. Stop by and check out local artists, makers, and growers. Laurens Christmas Market will also be held on Saturday,...
columbiabusinessreport.com
'Original pogo stick company' to open $8 million distribution center in Greenwood
Flybar Inc., a New Jersey-baded sporting toy company that is one of the largest manufacturers of pogo sticks, is investing $8 million to open new distribution operations in Greenwood County that will create 36 jobs. Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. manufactures an assortment of...
FOX Carolina
Unique unicorn farm gives horses a second chance
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Deputies searching for teen who ran away...
Watch Christmas movies free in downtown Spartanburg
Movies on Morgan Square event begins this week in Spartanburg.
