The transfer portal opened for business earlier this week and since then it has been non-stop action as schools and players alike look to improve their current status. What used to be a period of down time prior to bowl games has now turned to one of the most hectic times of the year between the transfer portal and the early signing period. Coaching staffs now have to have a good pulse on their remaining high school targets as well as guys who are in the portal (or who could potentially end up in the portal).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO