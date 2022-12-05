ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Report: Texas to host Stanford transfer P Ryan Sanborn

Stanford Cardinal graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn will visit the Texas Longhorns this weekend, according to a report from Inside Texas, as special teams coordinator Jeff Banks looks to find a solution at the position following the graduation of Daniel Trejo and the entrance of Isaac Pearson into the NCAA transfer portal.
The biggest Texas needs in the transfer portal

The transfer portal opened for business earlier this week and since then it has been non-stop action as schools and players alike look to improve their current status. What used to be a period of down time prior to bowl games has now turned to one of the most hectic times of the year between the transfer portal and the early signing period. Coaching staffs now have to have a good pulse on their remaining high school targets as well as guys who are in the portal (or who could potentially end up in the portal).
Quick thoughts from No. 2 Texas’ 88-43 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns were back in action on Saturday and got back into the win column, smothering the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, 88-43. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ latest win. Christian Bishop was the best player in burnt orange and white. He eclipsed the...
No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff preview

Following Tuesday’s 85-78 overtime loss to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center on Saturday for a matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in the Jimmy Blacklock Classic. The game will honor the career...
