Tolono railroad club showcases model trains

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Midwest Central Model Railroad Club set up shop at the Tolono Public Library to showcase model trains on Sunday. It’s something they’ve done for years to teach the community about model trains and let them watch how they work. One of the organizers says it takes several hours to set […]
TOLONO, IL
Interact Club hosts coat drive in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Interact Club at Champaign Centennial High School hosted a coat drive on Saturday to prepare the community for the winter months. They are partnering with the Champaign Park District and Habitat for Humanity to make sure that everyone in need has a coat to keep them warm.  “This is honestly […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
No Strings Attached on CI Stage

ICCA (International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella) They will be competing in the Great Lakes Region for the 2023 ICCA Quarterfinals on February 25th, 2023 at Illinois State University. Spring Concert: They host a Spring Concert every year, so please follow their socials for more information!. Contact info. nostringsattachedjazz@gmail.comEmail. Websites...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Clark Park continues annual tree lighting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Park in Champaign hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday, a tradition for nearly 40 years. The neighborhoods surrounding the park organize the festivities. Tonight they celebrated the holidays with cookies, candles, and of course, singing. One person says there was a great turnout. “It is such a wonderful […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
URBANA, IL
Village of Saybrook under boil order

SAYBROOK, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Saybrook is under a boil order until further notice.   Saybrook Clerk Tammy Watkins says there was a water main break. Residents West of the corner of Stout and West Harrison Streets will be impacted. Watkins also says Jensen, Harper, and Lawrence streets are also affected.   The village will send […]
SAYBROOK, IL
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center

The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Danville fire crews say house a ‘total loss’ after fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire. It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday.   When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out. Ameren […]
DANVILLE, IL
Three displaced after Charleston apartment fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are out of a place to stay after their Charleston apartment caught fire Friday morning. Chief Steve Bennett said the fire happened around 8:20 a.m. at 1136 West Hayes Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of an apartment in the four-unit building and […]
CHARLESTON, IL

