Related
Tolono railroad club showcases model trains
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Midwest Central Model Railroad Club set up shop at the Tolono Public Library to showcase model trains on Sunday. It’s something they’ve done for years to teach the community about model trains and let them watch how they work. One of the organizers says it takes several hours to set […]
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
Light display on Candlestick Lane in Urbana open to public
The tradition started over 50 years ago. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and look at holiday decorations.
Interact Club hosts coat drive in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Interact Club at Champaign Centennial High School hosted a coat drive on Saturday to prepare the community for the winter months. They are partnering with the Champaign Park District and Habitat for Humanity to make sure that everyone in need has a coat to keep them warm. “This is honestly […]
Urbana’s Spanish Dual Language program put on hold
At last week's meeting, board members decided to keep the program in place. They say too many things would need to be decided to move forward at this time.
Crisis Nursery in Urbana holds holiday shop
Toys stretched across many tables at the New Orpheum Theatre. This was the first year the event was held at this site, but the event has been going on for decades.
No Strings Attached on CI Stage
ICCA (International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella) They will be competing in the Great Lakes Region for the 2023 ICCA Quarterfinals on February 25th, 2023 at Illinois State University. Spring Concert: They host a Spring Concert every year, so please follow their socials for more information!. Contact info. nostringsattachedjazz@gmail.comEmail. Websites...
Dial-a-Carol continues holiday tradition at U of I
People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.
Clark Park continues annual tree lighting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Park in Champaign hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday, a tradition for nearly 40 years. The neighborhoods surrounding the park organize the festivities. Tonight they celebrated the holidays with cookies, candles, and of course, singing. One person says there was a great turnout. “It is such a wonderful […]
Illini Hillel Chapter working to raise $10 million in endowment funding
The celebration kicks off this week at a global assembly. Members from a majority of its 850 campuses from around the world are attending a conference in Dallas.
Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
Village of Saybrook under boil order
SAYBROOK, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Saybrook is under a boil order until further notice. Saybrook Clerk Tammy Watkins says there was a water main break. Residents West of the corner of Stout and West Harrison Streets will be impacted. Watkins also says Jensen, Harper, and Lawrence streets are also affected. The village will send […]
Salvation Army’s red kettle stolen in Savoy
Randall Summit says the Savoy location usually collects between $400 and $500 dollars a day. The situation is not stopping them from continuing their mission this holiday season.
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center
The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
Danville fire crews say house a ‘total loss’ after fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville fire crews say a house is being considered a total loss after a fire. It happened near Douglas and Elizabeth Streets around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday. When firefighters arrived, officials say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and worked for hours to put it out. Ameren […]
Champaign County rated ‘high’ COVID risk as respiratory viruses rise
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health experts are saying that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, leading to changes in mask recommendations for Champaign County. The CDC and IDPH listed 74 of Illinois’ 102 counties as having an elevated level of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 29 of […]
Three displaced after Charleston apartment fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are out of a place to stay after their Charleston apartment caught fire Friday morning. Chief Steve Bennett said the fire happened around 8:20 a.m. at 1136 West Hayes Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of an apartment in the four-unit building and […]
Danville city leaders moving forward with demolition plans for Bresee Tower
City officials say they haven't received any credible or financially stable business plans. They say restoring the building would cost more than 13 million dollars.
Sitkowski to end playing career at bowl game, several Illini weighing opt-out decisions
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski will suit up in his last college football game at the ReliaQuest Bowl. Illini head coach Bret Bielema said the fifth-year player will not return to the roster next season as a player but hinted he may join the coaching staff, possibly as a grad assistant. “Ironically no,” […]
